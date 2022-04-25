ST. PAULS — The suspect in a Friday shooting here that sent one person to the hospital remains at large, according to St. Pauls police.

Police are searching for Aron Mitchell, also known as Shorty B, of Lumberton in connection to Friday’s shooting, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the lower leg area, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens. He underwent surgery over the weekend and has been listed in stable condition.

Police responded about 4:48 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot on West Clark Street, according to the police department.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim outside of his residence with a gunshot wound. The victim was in critical condition and was transported by life flight to an undisclosed hospital,” according to the police department.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Pauls Police Department Detective Division at 910-865-5155 or Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477.

