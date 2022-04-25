Building dedicated to the late city councilman Robert L. Jones

LUMBERTON — The South Lumberton Resource Center, at 1408 Martin Luther King Drive, sits adjacent to the W.H. Knuckles Elementary School and diagonal from the Sandy Grove Baptist Church — both historic institutions where the late Lumberton City Councilman Robert Len Jones gave many years of service.

Because of that fact and his 24 years of service on the council, on Saturday, the City of Lumberton dedicated the center in Jones’ honor and unveiled the facility’s sign now bearing a new name, the Dr. Robert L. Jones Resource Center.

“This really emotionally overwhelmed us,” said Rhondette Nickson, Jones’ daughter. “Just the thought of honoring my dad and mom’s husband in this way, It means more than you will ever know. My dad loved Lumberton. He loved South Lumberton… He loved serving on the city council.”

Councilman Chris Howard, of Precinct 6, presented Jones’ widow, Joyce, with a copy of the proclamation of the dedication. The original plaque will be mounted on the interior wall of the resource center which also contains photos of Jones and his time on the council.

“He would say, ‘Super, super, super!’ It was one of his favorite words when things were going so well,” said Joyce, shortly after the unveiling brought her to tears. “I thank the community.”

The Lumberton City Council voted to approve the renaming of the center during an August 2021 meeting, about six months after Robert Jones passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. He represented Precinct 6 of the Lumberton City Council from Dec. 2, 1991 to Dec. 14, 2015.

City Manager Wayne Horne recalled his time working with Jones. He said Jones was not just a boss to him, he was also considered a friend.

“We met once a month,” Horne said.

“We would have coffee and his favorite dessert was apple pie. We would sit around and talk for hours and hours about the city and the different things that were going on,” Horne said. “He did a great job for the city and he was a great person.”

Jones’ professional career began at South Lumberton High School, now W.H. Knuckles Elementary School, where he taught fourth and fifth grades. During his 40 years of service to the Lumberton educational system, he was a teacher, coach, referee, assistant principal, principal, educational consultant and Community In Schools administrator.

As principal of South Lumberton Elementary School, he received statewide recognition when the school became the first year-round school in Robeson County. He also taught classes at Robeson Community College and was a member of the board of directors for the Lumberton Boys & Girls Club for many years.

After moving to Lumberton, he joined Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served in various positions and offices including Sunday School teacher and chairperson of the Deacon’s Ministry. He led various committees and men’s groups and supported vacation bible school. He was also a committed member of the Lumber River Baptist Association, where he served as the president of the Laymen’s League for several years.

“I was by his side and supporting him in all the efforts that he wanted to do for other people, and his goal was to help someone along the way, and that his living would not be in vain,” Joyce said.

Councilman Howard worked with Jones during his last few years on the council. He described Jones as being a civic-minded man who gave to those less fortunate. These are a few of the attributes that will shape the Dr. Robert L. Jones Resource Center. Moving forward, the building will be used for its intended purpose, Howard said.

“This building should be used as a beacon of service to uplift and develop individuals and all the services that this county, this city, this state, this nation has to offer,” Howard said.

The South Lumberton Resource Center officially opened on Nov. 6, 2005, with the help of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Loan. Since its opening, the facility has housed the South Lumberton Police Substation, the Weed & Seed Program, Project Safe Neighborhood, and RCC Continuing Education class.

“This building’s main purpose was to provide a safe haven where it can give rise to a community that has been knocked down twice but thank the Lord, we weren’t counted out,” Councilman John Cantey Jr. said. “We are building back stronger at an unseen pace presently. The building with its new designation should spark interest in a strong unification in working together with various programs to strengthen our community, in short, to give rise.”

“Let’s not let this building be a backdrop of the past. Let’s continue to follow the exemplary path that Dr. Jones and other forefathers have laid the foundation before us,” Cantey added.

Jones was a “tireless and dedicated servant” of the public for several years and to the school systems of Robeson County, according to Robeson County Commissioner Wixie Stephens.

“As Maya Angelou would say ‘People will forget what you say, people will forget what you did but people will never forget how you made them feel so today we feel wonderful over here in South Lumberton,’” Stephens said.

