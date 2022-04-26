Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation were on the scene Monday when a body was discovered in a backyard near Red Springs.

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott, third from right, was notified Monday of the discovery of a body Monday afternoon on Lewis McNeill Road near Red Springs. The body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine the cause of death.

LUMBERTON — Two people told The Robesonian they thought police activity on Monday was a simple drug bust, but they learned later a body had been discovered on Lewis McNeill Road.

A body was discovered Monday in the backyard of a residence near Red Springs following months of an “ongoing investigation,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators and Cold Case Investigators located a body that had been buried in the yard of a residence on the 300 block of Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs about 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The discovery came after “months of interviews and follow ups.”

One woman who lives near the home said learning about the body “tore my nerves up.” She had thought officers were conducting a drug bust near the home down her street on Monday.

However, the woman, who did not wish to disclose her name, was told by her sister-in-law Tuesday morning about the discovery of the body.

“That’s pretty close to home,” she said.

She also told The Robesonian about the recent stabbing incident in Pembroke on Sunday in which one man was charged with the death of his father. The stabbing took place about 7 miles away from the area.

“It’s just something all the time,” she said.

The woman said the area is quiet and that she has lived there since the 1990s.

She said she extends sympathy to the parents of the unidentified person whose remains were found.

“Lord, I wouldn’t want nobody to do my youngins like that,” she said.

One man, who was working on a home in the area, told The Robesonian he too thought the police were conducting a drug bust and that there is drug activity in the community.

He said he has family members in the area, but did not wish to give his name.

He said his cousin informed him that investigators were still digging Monday night at 9:30 p.m. before leaving close to 10 p.m.

Another resident of Lewis McNeill Road, who did not wish to give his name, said he keeps to himself and doesn’t know the neighbors.

“I don’t know what to say about it,” he said.

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the determination of identity and cause of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No one came to the door Tuesday at the home where the body was found.

However, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told The Robesonian the owners of the home were “not related to this at all.”

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and Robeson County Public Works to assist with the grid search,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office was also notified of the discovery of the body.

The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.