LUMBERTON — The East Howellsville Fire Department’s 50th Celebration event will take place Saturday.

The celebration of the fire department’s 50 years of service will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Littlefield Middle School, located at 9674 N.C. 41 in Lumberton.

The event will feature a parade from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. from the fire station to the school. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the Rededication Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

A food truck also will be onsite, and a special visit is planned from Sparky the Fire Dog. Antique vehicles and tractors also will be at the event.

For more information, contact the fire department via email at [email protected]