Members of the Robeson County Community Art Guild visit over a meal in Lake City, South Carolina. The group made the trip to see if an event similar to the ArtFields event may be an economic driver in Robeson County.

Members of the Robeson County Community Art Guild made a visit to the annual ArtFields event to explore how a similar event may be an economic driver in Robeson County.

Murals and other pulic artwork decorate buildings and public spaces in Lake City, South Carolina. The Robeson County Community Art Guild recently explored the economic impact of the annual ArtFields event.

LAKE CITY, South Carolina — In a move to learn how Robeson County might benefit from a celebration of local artists, leadership from the Robeson Art Guild recently visited Lake City, South Carolina.

Billed as the “South’s most engaging art competition and festival,” Lake City’s Artfields, is a nine-day juried arts competition that spotlights local artists, but also serves as an economic driver for the rural town of 6,675 residents

ArtFields started in 2013 with a simple goal: honor the artists of the Southeast with nine days worth of celebration and competition while revitalizing a small Southern town, festival organizers stated.

The competition and exhibition offers more than $100,000 in cash prizes. The winners of two People’s Choice Awards are determined by the votes from ArtFields visitors. A panel of professionals in the fine arts sector selects all the other awards, including the $50,000 grand prize and $25,000 second place award.

From the Robeson County Community Art Guild, Carol Blaney, Myrna Ivey, Brenda Lupo, Lionel Chamberlain and Nila Chamberlain, made the short trip on April 22. The purpose of the visit was to learn “about how ArtFields works is organized and how it has nurtured the cultural and economic renaissance for the region.

Organizers have stated in news reports as “a huge economic driver for Lake City.”

Event organizers stated that during ArtFields, “what was once one of South Carolina’s most prosperous agricultural communities becomes a living art gallery as we recognize, celebrate and share the artistic talent of the Southeast.”

The event’s website states that “up to 400 works of art will be on display in locally-owned venues, from renovated 1920s warehouses and professional art spaces such as Jones-Carter Gallery and TRAX Visual Art Center to the library, the history museum, the Ronald E. McNair Life History Center, restaurants, boutiques and other shops.”

During their visit, the Robeson Art Guild also learned about the Moore Farms and Botanical Gardens where the group saw nature’s art at work.

Some new galleries are open all year and there are numerous murals and sculptures around downtown that have either been commissioned by the ArtFields Collective or purchased and donated to the city’s collection.

As a partner with Robeson County’s efforts to nurture the economies and “feed the souls of our citizens and our tourists,” guild leaders encourage local residents to explore the competition artwork and Lake City itself as “we seek to develop viable new businesses and work to advance the arts and culture for students, artists, art lovers, residents and tourists,” stated information from the Robeson Art Guild.

Nila Chamberlain is a member of the Robeson County Community Art Guild.