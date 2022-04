LUMBERTON — Antioch Baptist Church will host a National Day of Prayer service on May 5.

The church, at 5089 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, will host the event in its worship center at 7 p.m.

Members of the community are invited to join in prayers for local and state government officials and the United States of America.

For more information, call the church at 910-739-9425.