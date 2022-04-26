For the first time ever Pita Perfect will be joining the lineup of food trucks at the Lumberton Food Truck Festival scheduled this Saturday at Biggs Park Mall.

Food trucks like Jerk Box and 876 Flavaz will be serving up Jamaican cuisine at the third semiannual Food Truck Festival scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Biggs Park Mall.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Food Truck Festival returns Saturday to Biggs Park Mall with more food, more entertainment and more time for people to sample a wide range of culinary offerings.

A total of 22 trucks are expected to flood the mall’s parking lot, at 2800 North Elm St., for Lumberton’s first food truck festival of the year. Everything from southern delicacies and smoked barbecue to frozen treats and Jamaican, Indian and Venezuelan cuisine will be offered at this year’s festival which will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., an extended two hours.

The year’s lineup includes Mama Nem’s, T’s Grill, Pita Perfect, The Pineapple Plug, Smokin Dees BBQ, Dosa on Wheels, Tacos Costa Grande, How ‘Bout Burger, xQuisito International Foods, Alamo Snow, Mr. P’s Slushy, The Corner Venezuelan Food, 876 Flavaz, Friendly Tacos, Sweet Frog, Gettin’ Sauced in the City, Jerk Box, Soule’ Coffee, Don Taco y Su Pandilla and Family Affair Hometown Cooking.

“We’ll have a little bit of everything — collard wraps, someone’s cooking chitterlings. We’ll have a ton of stuff,” said festival organizer and Lumberton entrepreneur J Blake.

The ultimate goal of the festival is to expose Robeson County to the foods not so common to the area. He said he has succeeded in that goal.

“Everything I do is different and out there, far-fetched and people just really grasp it. People go out to have a good time and try things they’ve never tried in their lives,” Blake said.

This will be the third food truck festival sponsored by the Top That Dessert Bar, which is owned Blake. With this being the third installment, Blake is working out kinks to ensure the festival is better than the last.

New this year will be a beverage station, an area completely devoted to serving a variety of refreshments as well frozen treats to festival-goers.

“It’s going to be a huge tent at the very, very, very back of the festival,” Blake said. “We’ll have every kind of soda you can think of, water, lemonade and slushies.”

Also during this year’s festival, Blake will be testing out ”Skip the Line” VIP wristbands among vendors and volunteers. Band holders will be granted the option of skipping lines. If it is a success, a limited amount of bands will be extended to the public for purchase for the next scheduled Lumberton Food Truck Festival.

“There’s going to be a whole other line for this skip the line feature at every single food vendor,” Blake said.

Musical guests will perform 30-minute to hour-long sets during the festival with “Blessed and Determined,” AKA B.A.D., headlining for the second time with a show from 5 to 6 p.m.

“They’re phenomenal. They headlined the festival last year and people really, really loved them. There was a huge crowd so we’re bringing them back to kind of set it off one more time,” Blake said.

B.A.D. is a team of producers, engineers, songwriters and artists from Lumberton who have been making music for the past decade.

Other performances on the lineup include Konsum Us from 11-11:30 a.m., Edi Feugo from noon-12:30 p.m., a Michael Jackson impersonator from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ak! Niran from 1:30-2 p.m., William Prize from 2:30-3 p.m., and Fat Mack from 3:30-4 p.m.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.