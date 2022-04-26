The following break-ins were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shanell Dial, Kai Drive, Pembroke; Mary Sabourin, Norment Road, Lumberton; Stefan Becker, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Sophia Barefoot, Dakota Road, Maxton; Rosa Locklear, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton; Glendas Beauty Salon, Modest Road, Maxton; and Tracy Wilson, Wire Grass Road, Orrum.

The following thefts were reported Saturday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Richard Locklear, Vonnies Drive, Maxton; Evelyn Oxendine, Robs Road, Rowland; Bobby Smith, Anna Drive, Lumberton; Michael Worriax, South Green Street, Parkton; Enterprise Holdings, Fairley Road, Maxton; Rachel Oxendine, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; Arteria Wilson, U.S. 74 West, Maxton; Samuel Stanley, East Raynham Road, Fairmont; Megan Ransom, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke; Allenton Head Start, Lamb Road, Lumberton; Jose Guerrero, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Anthony Whitehead, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; and Brian Collins, Vonnies Drive, Maxton.

The following people reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Andy Lowry, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Coolidge Clark, Dakota Road, Maxton; Robert Lindsey, Union School Road, Rowland; Geremiah Gatlin, Howard Circle, Fairmont; Scotty Davis, Little Marsh Road, Parkton; and Kelly Hunt, Hickory Road, Pembroke.

Alejandro Velazquez-Perez reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Toot Toot Street in St. Pauls.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR