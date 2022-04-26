The following break-ins were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shanell Dial, Kai Drive, Pembroke; Mary Sabourin, Norment Road, Lumberton; Stefan Becker, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Sophia Barefoot, Dakota Road, Maxton; Rosa Locklear, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton; Glendas Beauty Salon, Modest Road, Maxton; and Tracy Wilson, Wire Grass Road, Orrum.

The following thefts were reported Saturday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Richard Locklear, Vonnies Drive, Maxton; Evelyn Oxendine, Robs Road, Rowland; Bobby Smith, Anna Drive, Lumberton; Michael Worriax, South Green Street, Parkton; Enterprise Holdings, Fairley Road, Maxton; Rachel Oxendine, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; Arteria Wilson, U.S. 74 West, Maxton; Samuel Stanley, East Raynham Road, Fairmont; Megan Ransom, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke; Allenton Head Start, Lamb Road, Lumberton; Jose Guerrero, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Anthony Whitehead, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; and Brian Collins, Vonnies Drive, Maxton.

The following people reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Andy Lowry, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Coolidge Clark, Dakota Road, Maxton; Robert Lindsey, Union School Road, Rowland; Geremiah Gatlin, Howard Circle, Fairmont; Scotty Davis, Little Marsh Road, Parkton; and Kelly Hunt, Hickory Road, Pembroke.

Alejandro Velazquez-Perez reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Toot Toot Street in St. Pauls.