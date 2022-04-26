LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College hosted one of the largest outdoor career fairs in Southeastern North Carolina today, with 63 employers in attendance.

The event drew more than 1,000 visitors to the main campus of RCC located in Lumberton, including students, faculty, staff, and community members.

“This has been the most successful job fair that we have been to all year,” said Katherine Lane, the Training Lead for Unilever. “It has been a really great experience; we have met a lot of really qualified candidates and also a lot of students who we may potentially hire in the future.”

“It’s just been really well organized. Everyone is so friendly; I have no negative feedback about the experience honestly,” Lane added.

Lane said that Unilever is hiring for all types of positions.

“We are hiring from internships position all the way up to a management level,” Lane said. “We are hiring for short-term type internships in our engineering and maintenance departments, we are hiring for our production floor for more mechanically skilled individuals, warehouse has forklift operations and entry-level positions, and we are hiring all the way up to our leadership team, so really we are hiring for everything.”

“The turnout has been great. Different people want different jobs, so everyone can benefit,” said Martha Singletary with Two Hawk Employment services.

Singletary said that she’s looking for factory workers, clerical workers, and someone who is motivated to go to work and get the job done.

Elkay Manufacturing is looking to fill jobs in maintenance and is always actively recruiting for jobs in production.

Elkay just recently hired a student from Robeson Community College, and that student brought fellow students to their booth today.

“We hired him last week.” an Elkay recruiter stated. “He brought us two candidates, fellow students that are in his class, that we are going to actually talk to and do an onsite interview with.”

“It’s been a good experience for us today,” said the recruiter for Elkay Manufacturing. “We have met lots of qualified candidates.”

For first-year nursing students Catina Clark, Zulma Arroya, Selamawit Wolkeba and Ismael Virgile, the career fair was an opportunity to meet and talk with future employers about job opportunities.

“I’m here to see what jobs are available in the community and what they have to offer for future nursing students,” said Clark.

Fellow student Arroya agreed, “I just wanted to see job opportunities so that I can be ready and to prepare myself for when I graduate.”

“As a nursing student, it’s interesting to know that there are jobs available when you graduate,” Virgile said. “You have Cape Fear, UNC, Scotland, and others here to talk to about opportunities when you graduate, they talk about job offers and everything.”

Wolkeba, who is already working in the healthcare field part-time said, “It’s nice to know you have options available.”

Also attending the career fair was CORE, which provided vaccinations and educational materials during the event.

“We would like to thank CORE for their continued partnership and participation,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “This event has been a wonderful opportunity for our students and community members, as you walked through the fair, you could feel the excitement in the air as our students and visitors talked with employers, filled out job applications, and hopefully landed the job of their dreams.”

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.