LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education has scheduled a special-called meeting Thursday for its finance and construction committees.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at PSRC Central Office, located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton. The meeting also will be broadcast on YouTube for public viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsTlmF_QHAs. Committee members will discuss capital projects for the 2022 – 2023 school year and the site location for the new PSRC Career Center.