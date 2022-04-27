Gov. Roy Cooper, at the podium, presents Jim Thomas, left, with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest civilian honor in the state. The presentation took place during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James A. Thomas Hall building, which bears Thomas’ name.

Gov. Roy Cooper, at the podium, speaks Wednesday during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James A. Thomas Hall building.

PEMBROKE — Jim Thomas is known for his real estate company’s work that resulted in the Los Angeles skyline, but Wednesday he was celebrated for his investment in his hometown and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s James A. Thomas Hall building.

Thomas was praised for his commitment and investment of $7 million to build the James A. Thomas Hall building during the building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. The gift was the largest received in the university’s history, according to information from UNC-Pembroke officials.

The building project totaled $38 million and was also paid for by a “$2 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation which added to the $23 million UNCP received from the Connect NC Bond and other major donors,” according to a university press release. Ground was broken for the project in 2019 and students took the first courses offered in the new facility in January.

James A. Thomas Hall houses the university’s business department and contains the following: “14 classrooms, career services center, 300-seat auditorium, interactive market-style trading room, video conference room, computer lab, small and large group discussion areas, food court, [and a] multimedia resource room, ” according to information provided by the university.

“His involvement with Pembroke and UNC-Pembroke started in the mid-1980s in a 70-year-old renovated downtown former furniture store in Pembroke the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub serves to create new jobs and train young entrepreneurs to grow their own businesses,” said UNCP Chancellor Dr. Robin Gary Cummings. “The Hub has become a driver for economic change in Pembroke and the surrounding region.”

Thomas also “spearheaded a group” to renovate the former Pates Supply Building which led to the formation of the A.S. Thomas Center, Cummings added.

Though Thomas moved away in the 1950s, he never forgot his hometown.

“I left Pembroke in 1952 and it was a lovely little town and it sort of breaks my heart when I come back and see what it — what has happened to it,” Thomas said. “And so, I very much wanted to do what I could to try to start a renovation of the downtown. So, that was — that was number one on my agenda, but it wasn’t number one on the chancellor’s agenda.”

Thomas said the chancellor was persistent and passionate about funding the building’s construction.

Seeing the building as an extension of the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub led him to invest $7 million into the building to help start the project, he said.

“It is my hope and prayer that the chancellor’s vision will be realized,” Thomas said.

Thomas was presented with a state flag and proclamations from the North Carolina House and the General Assembly thanking him for his service. The items were presented by N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore and State Senate Leader Phil Berger. Gov. Roy Cooper also presented Thomas with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest civilian honor in the state.

“Mr. Thomas, your generosity is absolutely incredible …,” Moore said. “… Of course, it’s an amazing building, but the lives that are gonna be changed for decades to come is due in no small part to the significant investment you’ve given, not just here but so many other worthy ventures that you’re investing in this region.”

Also during the ceremony, the Lumbee Tribe Woodland Society performed a traditional blessing. In addition, ceremony attendees were encouraged to join in the song of the university’s alma mater performed by the Brave Singers.

“We have to invest in education from cradle to career because when they get to you, Chancellor, and — and UNCP faculty, we want them to be able to take advantage of everything you’re giving them,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

