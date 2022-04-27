LUMBERTON – Robeson County Government is opening up grant applications to disperse $1 million of its $25 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to nonprofit organizations.

The $1.9 trillion ARP Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Over two years, Robeson County Government is expected to receive approximately $25 million of the funding.

The funds are intended to provide a much-needed boost to nonprofits that experienced a turbulent two years, during which the need in the community outpaced donations. In-person fundraising opportunities were also limited because of health precautions related to COVID-19.

Lumber River United Way is overseeing the distribution of the money, which is expected to be done expediently and equitably.

Grants will range from $10,000 to $50,000. Those funds will be awarded over a two-year period.

Nonprofits can submit applications on United Way’s website through May 20.

A committee of appointed community members and county officials will review applications after United Way staff vet the nonprofits and cross-check to avoid repeat funding.

The ARPA committee is made up of the following individuals; Zach Green – Kayser Roth; Dencie Lambdin – community leader; Austin Locklear – Glen-Flora; Wixie Stephens – chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners; Johnny Robertson – John’s Fuel Service; David Ruth – Pastor Lumberton Presbyterian Church; Tomeika Munn – LRUW Director of Community Impact; and Candace Harke – Legal Aid of N.C.

Awards will be granted to nonprofits for programs that are in accordance with U.S. Treasury ARPA guidance as allowed by the NC General Statutes and reporting requirements will be placed upon the recipients.

“United Way’s 37-year history of serving Robeson County as a trusted source for awarding funds will be utilized to the fullest extent for the ARPA funds,” said LRUW Executive Director Tate Johnson. “The County Commissioners have entrusted United Way to vet nonprofits, expedite the awards process, and ensure timely reporting of funds. There is no better organization suited to manage this process.”