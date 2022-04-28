LUMBERTON — The decision on where the Public Schools of Robeson County Career and Technology Center will be located was delayed Thursday during a joint meeting of the Finance and Construction committees of the PSRC Board of Education.

After much discussion, committee members voted in favor of PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson’s suggestion to move forward with the request for qualifications process for engineers and construction companies in the project before a meeting is held with Robeson County Commissioners.

Having experts like engineers and construction members at the table could add to the conversation about the center’s location as board members discuss the desires of county commissioners who have partnered with the school system in funding the project, he said.

“The final say is gonna have to come from the county commissioners,” said Randy Lawson, chair of the Construction Committee.

The Robeson County Career and Technical EducationCenter is to house a planetarium and several spaces for vocational training in areas like automotive technology.

Locations discussed

COMTech

Placing the center in the COMTech Business Park was discussed by committee members.

However, the school district only owns a wooded area in the Business Park.

But, Finance Committee Chair Craig Lowry said he has received words of approval from members of the COMTech board of directors indicating that land could be traded for an area with road frontage. COMTech’s executive director also said there is more land to expand upon on the property, according to Lowry.

“My support would be COMTech for flexibility of what we can do in the future,” said Henry Brewer, a Construction Committee member.

Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, a Finance Committee member, said the area would offer industry that could be available to PSRC students.

Lowry said the COMTech area is in the center of the county and is ideal for the center. He also said that two educational institutions are in the business park, which fulfilled the business park’s vision, and if the school district doesn’t join the park it might not do so in the future.

Superintendent Williamson said the environmental report has not been completed yet for the land.

I-95/I-74 Industrial Park

“You’re looking at millions of dollars fixing to come to 74 and 95,” Lawson said.

Lawson asked if land had to be traded, it could be traded to go into the industrial park.

“If you’re putting $75 to $100 million out there it’s worth looking at,” Lawson said.

“If it’s not just the public schools, we’re talking about Robeson County showcasing Robeson County,” he added.

Fairley-Ferebee said she was concerned about the zoning of the area, which she said was heavy industry. The zoning classification does allow for certain chemicals, which concerned the committee member.

Lowry and Finance Committee Member Terry Locklear said COMTech has multiple industries in place already and is a more suitable site.

N.C. 711

Lawson also spoke about the N.C. 711 land area near Deep Branch Road, which was previously purchased by the school district for the building of a central office.

Williamson said an environmental test has been done for the land.

Funding

The 109,000 square feet facility is a $59.9 million project.

The project now has $50 million in funding, Williamson said.

Williamson said that an additional $25 million has been awarded in the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund for the Career and Technology Center. The funding adds to the $15 million in Needs-Based funds approved in 2021, $5 million from the North Carolina state budget, $2.5 million from Robeson County Commissioners and the $2.5 million in the PSRC Capital Reserve Fund.

The district had hoped to receive $10 million more in needs-based funding, Williamson said. However, the school district may apply for funding again in the future.

2022-23 Capital projects

Also during the meeting, committee members voted to recommend capital outlay projects for approval by the full board in the May meeting. If approved, work would begin in July, according to Erica Setzer, PSRC chief Finance officer.

Capital outlay projects are estimated to total $2,257,500.

Included in the projects were the following estimated designations: $250,000 for Long Branch Elementary School parking lot pavement; $75,000 for the Indian Education parking lot; $25,000 for LED lighting in all high school gyms; $110,000 for tennis courts at Red Springs High School; $140,000 for tennis courts at Purnell Swett High School; $340,000 for bleachers in Lumberton Senior High School’s main gym; $90,000 for the roof of Lumberton Jr. High School Auditorium; $20,000 for the roof of Pembroke Middle School; $132,500 for the roof of Piney Grove Elementary School; $75,000 for plumbing repairs at Piney Grove Elemetary School; $800,000 for the football field and bleachers at Red Springs High School and $200,000 for the replacement of one to three vehicles per year.

Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of auxiliary services, said the costs for tennis court repairs are dated and “cost here are gonna be inflated.”

FEMA

In the April 12 meeting of the School Board, members voted to withdraw PSRC’s appeal in the pursuit of more than $87 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The decision to move the case to arbitration was also approved.

The School Board previously retained the Baker Donelson law firm out of Washington, D.C., to help in its pursuit of money spent on Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts. FEMA denied a funding request for more than $87 million and offered the school district about $4.5 million in Hurricane Matthew recovery funding.

In October 2021, the school district filed an appeal.

All paperwork was submitted Thursday to the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, who will hear the case, said Hugh McIlwain, assistant finance officer at PSRC.

North Carolina Emergency Management has received the withdrawal letter, McIlwain said.

Within the next 14 days, PSRC officials should hear from the CBCA through a teleconference to get the hearing and trial scheduled.

Other matters

Hunt said PSRC has received a K-12 Athletic Facilities Grant $146,000 in DPI athletic funds which will be used to upgrade Fairmont High School’s athletic facilities. The upgrades include replacing a storage building, replacing field goal posts, repairing softball dugouts, and renovating the football press box.

