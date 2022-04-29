LUMBERTON — One local volleyball coach experiences a win each day as she fulfills her childhood dream of becoming an educator in her classroom at St. Pauls Middle School.

Glenda Lowery coaches volleyball at St. Pauls High School, RobCo Volleyball Club and Robeson County Parks and Recreation. But when she’s not on the court, she is investing in the future of her students in the classroom.

Lowery teaches fifth grade at SPMS. She previously taught 5th-grade science, 4th-grade English Language Arts and first and second grades at St. Pauls Elementary School. Lowery also told The Robesonian she previously taught first grade at West Lumberton Elementary School.

“I wanted to be a teacher as a young child. As an adult I took a different path and worked with Boys & Girls Clubs of Lumberton/Robeson County and the Lumbee Tribe,” she said in a written statement.

“During my time there I saw so many students who struggled in school and were at points of being discouraged enough to quit. I decided that I wanted to go into the public school system so that I had access to a larger population of students so that I could try to help students similar to the ones I was working with on a smaller scale,” Lowery said.

Since then, she told The Robesonian she has enjoyed taking on the new responsibilities that come with the profession of educating children. But, the most important part of the profession for Lowery isn’t about what she gains from teaching.

“[I]t’s about my students. For one school year I have a chance to help a student grow academically and personally. That is a responsibility I take very seriously,” she said.

She also said she has learned “For some students, I am the only advocate they have.”

Lowery said her favorite part of teaching is when students experience “Ah Ha” moments of learning or when they return to her classroom with words of gratitude for her impact on their lives.

She also shared words for future educators.

“This job is tough, but it is a career you can love. There are times you will be unappreciated, underpaid, and overworked. There will be days you ask yourself why you are here,” she said.

But the moments when teachers get a “glimpse at the difference” they make, they are reminded of “why you do what you do, and why all of the challenges are worth it,” Lowery added.

Lowery also wished to share a statement with parents of students within the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“There are a lot of good teachers in our school system. A lot of them feel overwhelmed and underappreciated right now, especially with the difficulties of returning from COVID,” she said.

“They need to hear from parents and the community that they are appreciated. People easily complain about things but get so wrapped up in their own lives that they forget even teachers and other school staff need to hear that they are appreciated and doing something right,” Lowery added.

When Lowery is not in the classroom or on the court, she can be found performing in theater productions by Purple Door Productions. She also enjoys playing the piano, and time spent playing board games with her husband and five kids in their St. Pauls home.

