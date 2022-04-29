LUMBERTON — Mountaire Farms Community Relations manager Jarrod Lowery dropped off a check for $5,000 Thursday for the Lumberton Boys & Girls Center Thursday and signed up as the first entry in the center’s annual donut eating contest set for this summer.

The check is an annual contribution on behalf of Mountaire Farms and is aimed at funding program services for the center.

This year’s Jelly Donut Eating Contest will take place at 11 a.m. July 30 at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. The contest pits competitors, hopefully with iron-clad stomachs, against each other to see how many jelly-filled donuts one can devour in under 60 seconds.

This year’s contest will offer $200-, $100- and $50 gift certificates, donated by Woodforest National Bank, to first, second and third place winners.

Following the contest, the Carolina Breakers band will perform outside the mall at noon, where free refreshments will be on hand.

In addition to Lowery, Cakes and Pastries owner Bryan Britt, will also be competing.

The event is sponsored by Sign City, Mountaire Farms and J&E Towing.

Registration is now open. To sign up, call 910-738-8474, or 910-671-3869