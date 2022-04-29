SPOTLIGHT: The inscription on marker number I-87 reads: “Henry Berry Lowrie – Indian. Champion of the poor. Declared outlaw, he eluded capture and disappeared in swamps, ca. 1872. House 3 Mi. NW.” The marker was erected by the North Carolina Office of Archives and History in 2016,

The History: Henry Berry Lowrie lore labels the “declared outlaw” a sort of Robin Hood figure, whose storied life included tales of heroism, defiance, prison escapes, civil disobedience and even romance.

Born about 1845 to Allen and Mary (Cumba) Lowrie, (sometimes spelled Lowry or Lowrey), young Henry was one of 14 children (or 12 children depending on the source) on the family’s 350-acre farm in the Hopewell community in Robeson County. The American Indian and Scottish ancestry, Henry Berry Lowrie was a young man during the start of the Civil War.

To escape Confederate conscription, Lowrie joined “a band of Indian bushwackers who were hiding out in the swamps,” according to information published by NCpedia, which is part of the State Library of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The “Lowry band” included Henry’s older brother, William, as well as “Federal soldiers and officers who had escaped from the Confederate prison camp near Florence, [South Carolina],” according to information published by NCpedia.

Lowrie found himself the leader of the band after his father and brother William were captured and executed in March 1865. A month later, the war ended. In December of that year, Lowrie married Rhoda Strong in a ceremony marred by the county militia. Lowrie was taken into custody in front of his bride and “several hundred wedding guests,” according to the NCpedia essay.

Facing a charge of murder for a wartime killing, Lowrie was jailed in Whiteville but cut himself out using a file smuggled in by friends.

Although he was reunited with his wife, the escape triggered a dead-or-alive bounty on the outlaw. In 1868, he was jailed a second time on the guarantee that he would receive a fair trial. During his wait in a Lumberton jail, he again escaped, this time taking with him the sheriff’s safe, which was later recovered in the “middle of a Lumberton street,” according to a biography written by Jefferson Currie, a Lumbee and assistant curator at the North Carolina Museum of History.

A new bounty of $11,000 dead-or-alive failed to produce the wanted man, who vanished into history in 1872. Rumors of Lowrie sightings around the country were never confirmed; even Rhoda claimed until her death in 1909 that North Carolina’s notorious Lumbee outlaw remained a free man.

The Our History column is compiled by Robesonian Executive Editor David Kennard. Contact him [email protected] Find more historical markers at https://bit.ly/RobesonCountyHistoricalMarkers .