Award is highest honor bestowed by the N.C. Department of Insurance

Shown is the Order of Guardian Award given to Taylor Insurance Founder, Richard “Dick” Taylor.

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey speaks with Richard “Dick” Taylor Friday at Taylor Insurance in Lumberton prior to awarding him with the Order of the Guardian Award.

LUMBERTON — The Order of the Guardian Award is the highest honor bestowed by the N.C. Department of Insurance and recognizes insurance agents that have been in business for five decades or more in the state of North Carolina.

Richard “Dick” Taylor owned and operated Taylor’s Insurance in downtown Lumberton for about seven decades, well exceeding that requirement and earning him a Friday visit from N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey himself.

“In the case of Mr. Dick Taylor, he has seven decades so over 70 years of insurance experience, in the same building, and just a lot of history,” Causey said Friday while presenting the award. “It’s just an honor for me as insurance commissioner to be able to present this special award to a very special person.”

Relatively new, the first award was presented about five years ago and is also given to those in the insurance field who has showcased certain traits.

”It’s in recognition of your character, integrity… ” Causey began.

“I got it in spite of that?” Taylor interrupted.

“You got it in spite of that,” Causey laughed.

Taylor came to Lumberton at the age of 24 to work at the Carolina Casualty Insurance Co. in the year 1952. Soon after he came to town, he bought the insurance agency he came to help, renaming it Taylor Insurance, and permanently laying down roots.

“It’s not the oldest agency in the state but it’s one of the oldest,” Causey said.

Now at the age of 94, Taylor does not come into the office nearly as much as in the past, so customers that walked through on Friday were surprised to see him at his old desk surrounded by awards, and photographs depicting his athletic career and the cars he’s collected over the years.

It’s quite normal for customers to come by and ask after the man who has been a fixture at the business for several years, said Janis Rozier, the new owner of Taylor’s Insurance as of last October.

“I’m more excited to see them than they are to see me,” Taylor said.

Rozier has worked alongside Taylor for 40 years and touts him as the best man she’s ever worked for.

“I was the only one she ever worked for,” Taylor responded.

If anyone is deserving of the award it is Taylor, Rozier said in all honesty.

“He’s the hardest-working man that I’ve ever known and that’s the truth,” Rozier said. “He tries so hard and he’s always fair.”

Commissioner Causey said it’s amazing to see people dedicate their lives to the industry for so many years.

“He’s in his mid-90s and his mind is as sharp as a college student, probably sharper than some college students I’ve met,” Causey added. “He’s just done a lot of good not only for Lumberton and Robeson County but for the state of North Carolina and beyond.”

“I’ve not met anybody who’s been in insurance for 70 years so that’s pretty incredible… It’s very encouraging.”

Taylor said he was “surprised and honored” by the recognition.

“You’ll never know how much this means,” Taylor told Causey.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.