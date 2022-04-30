A food truck was onsite Saturday during East Howellsville Fire Department’s celebration of 50 years of service.

LUMBERTON — More than 100 people attended an event Saturday to celebrate five decades of service by East Howellsville Fire Department.

Visitors enjoyed a parade from the fire station to Littlefield Middle School Saturday morning. In addition, an opening ceremony and rededication ceremony were held, during which a fire department charter member Billy Cox was honored and presented with a plaque, according to Steve West, chief of East Howellsville Fire Department.

The department was started by farmers in the 1970s after a tobacco barn and a house burned and there were no fire departments in the area to respond, West said.

“That’s how we formed,” West said.

West’s family members including his father, the late Bruce West who passed away April 17, were among the department’s charter members.

There are 32 members on the department who continue to serve the community and act as “caretakers of what they started,” he said.

West said 50 years of service to the community is “a true milestone.”

Ella and Bob Raney also attended to support their nephew Steve and the fire department.

“You need to support your local fire department,” Ella Raney said. “They do a lot behind the scenes that you don’t always recognize.”

Bob also brought with him antique cars to display during the event including a 1931 Ford Coupe, 1930 Tudor Street Rod, a 1933 Ford Pickup Street Rod and a 1948 Willys Jeep.

“We enjoy showing ‘em,” he said, “We go to a lot of car shows and things.”

Bob Raney said he enjoys showing his vehicles and has had one vehicle recognized in national magazines. What began as a hobby in his retirement, he now shares with many others as a passion.

Pine Terrace Fire Chief David Allen also checked out vehicles with his wife Willie Lee Allen.

David Allen told The Robesonian he has a few antique vehicles of his own including a 1968 Mustang and an El Camino.

The event also featured a bounce house, water games, food and cornhole.

The event is “a good thing to have” to help get young people involved, Allen said.

The involvement of younger generations is necessary to help carry out the department’s services for years to come, he said.

