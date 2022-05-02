LUMBERTON — A single-vehicle crash Monday near Maxton left two Maxton teens dead and sent another teenager to the hospital, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper B.L. Bullard told The Robesonian he responded about 7:07 a.m. Monday to a report of a vehicle crash on McGirt Gin Road outside of Maxton.

The driver, 19-year-old Dylan Bullard, and his 15-year-old male passenger died after the 1999 Mercury passenger car Bullard was operating ran off the road to the right, reentered the roadway and crossed the centerline as a result of Bullard overcorrecting, the state trooper said.

The vehicle then ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch, he said. The vehicle continued moving forward and struck a road sign before overturning and colliding with a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest in a resident’s yard in the 2000 block of McGirt Gin Road.

The driver and 15-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, Trooper Bullard said. The driver was ejected and the teen was pinned inside the vehicle.

A 14-year-old male passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was later airlifted to an undisclosed medical center for treatment of head injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening, the state trooper said.

No one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, he said. All three people traveling in the vehicle are believed to be related.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to Trooper Bullard. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, he said.

Impairment is not suspected, but the results of a toxicology report will determine if impairment was a factor in the crash, Bullard said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]