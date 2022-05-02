Robeson County’s unemployment rate held steady at 6.2 percent from February to March, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The statewide average unemployment rate was 3.8% during the same period, with 85 of the state’s 100 counties reporting a decline.

Hyde County, the state’s easternmost county, had the highest unemployment rate at 8.7 percent while Orange County, just west of Durham, had the lowest at 2.4 percent.

Robeson County’s unemployment rate has seen a continuous decline in its unemployment rate from May 2020 when it topped out at 13.2 percent soon after the coronavirus outbreak.

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, Bladen County posted the lowest unemployment rate at 4.6% in Marchdown slightly from the previous month’s rate of 4.9%.

Scotland County recorded an 8% unemployment rate, the highest of Robeson County’s neighbors.

The unemployment rate in 14 of the state’s 15 metro areas saw rate decreases.

The Rocky Mount Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the highest rate at 6.1 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.8 percent. The Fayetteville MSA, which is the closest metro area to Robeson County, posted a 5.4% unemployment rate, the same rate as the previous month.

While detailed data on the performance of local major industries is not yet available for the first quarter of 2022, statewide data showed that some industries of local interest experienced job decreases from February to March.

The Education & Health Services sector, which makes up about 11.35% of jobs locally, saw a decrease of 200 jobs statewide.

The Manufacturing sector, which makes up about 18.5% of local jobs, remained unchanged statewide.

According to the Department of Commerce, residents should note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for May 20 when the state unemployment rate for April 2022 will be released.

Reach David Kennard at [email protected]