N.C. State Fire Marshal Mike Causey, far right, and Deputy State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor, far left, presented $5,000 grant checks each to the Rowland and Pembroke Rescue squads at the Robeson County Emergency Management Services office Friday. These checks are the result of a $250,000 contribution made by N.C. Surplus Lines Association to help firefighters and rescue squads in North Carolina. “It is an honor for me to personally present these surplus lines checks, courtesy of the NCSLA,” Causey said. “This money will help needy emergency units better respond to critical life-saving situations.”