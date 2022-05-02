LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners were told Monday that the county received a clean audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Wade Greene, of the Whiteville-based tax and accounting firm W Green, PLLC, presented a snapshot of the audit results during the Monday meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. The audit covered the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

“You’re in good shape,” Greene told commissioners.

The county’s fund balance has increased each year from 2019, he said.

In 2021, the county had more than $45.97 million in the general fund balance, an increase of $7,499,245 when compared to 2020 ($38,477,429), according to the audit presented. The 2021 general fund balance was $27,254,120 more than the 2019 fund balance of $18,722,554.

General fund revenues in 2021 were $141.36 million and expenditures $135.34 million.

The water fund balance also grew from 2019-2021. In 2019, the county’s water fund balance was $4,118,006, which grew to $5,027,535 in 2020. This past year, the water fund balance totaled $8,095,845.

The county’s tax collection rate also rose this past year to 95.91%, which was higher than the 94.63% collected in 2020.

“I think we need to give credit where credit is due,” said Commissioner Faline Dial. “Thank you, Miss [Robeson County Manager Kellie] Blue.”

“It’s a team effort,” Blue said. “We have struggled to get to this point.”

She thanked Robeson County Finance Department workers and commissioners for their efforts in the improvements.

“You’ve been good stewards of the county’s money,” she told commissioners.

Dollar General at N.C. 211 and Old Allenton Road

After a public hearing, Robeson County Commissioners approved a rezoning request by Rhetson Companies to rezone an area from Residential Agricultural District to Neighborhood Commercial District to allow for the placement of a Dollar General on the property at the intersection of N.C. 211 and Old Allenton Road.

Currently, a mechanic shop is located on the property, said Dixon Ivey Jr., director of Robeson County Community Development.

“The concern I’ve got, I have talked to DOT [North Carolina Department of Transportation]. The median don’t bother me, what bothers me is the traffic at that four-way stop sign,” said Tom Taylor, vice-chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

“We need a stoplight. They’re running four-way stops,” he added.

John Parker, of Rhetson Companies, said the company has chosen the access off the side of Old Allenton Road to prevent congestion.

Parker said the company will work with NCDOT to address Taylor’s concerns.

“That’s all I’m concerned about, the safety of the people out there,” Taylor said.

No members of the public spoke in opposition of the rezoning request.

Treatment Court Month

Robeson County Commissioners also proclaimed the month of May as Treatment Court Month.

“Across the nation people are celebrating the month of May as national drug court month, Gov. Cooper recently proclaimed May to be drug treatment court month as well and we are asking the county to join in the celebration. We’re calling it recovery month,” said Robeson County District Court Judge Brooke Clark, who presides over Robeson County’s Family Drug Treatment Court, Adult Treatment Court, and DWI/Sobriety Court.

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott thanked commissioners for their support in the courts.

“Your support has not only helped the courts but has helped participants change their lives,” Scott said. “In our sobriety court, we’ve seen individuals who’ve been — who’ve been on alcohol for decades become sober, working, paying taxes.”

According to the proclamation, treatment courts “save an average of $6,000 for every individual they serve” and “facilitate community-wide partnerships, bringing together public safety and public health.”

Public comments

During the public comments session, commissioners heard from Kayron Maynor, who lives in the Union Chapel Community.

Maynor asked commissioners to consider placing clauses that require Dollar General businesses to keep up their lots, and fines that keep them compliant before more Dollar Generals are placed in the county. Maynor said because of tall grass at a local business, she and her neighbor are seeing snakes in her yard.

Maynor asked that wording including “yard maintenance, grass cutting and keeping trash and debris clear of their property” be included in such clauses.

“I’m asking that these clauses are clear and precise when it goes before the county zoning and planning Committee approving the Dollar General to move forward with the erection of their stores,” she said.

Maynor also spoke of the need for an enforceable noise ordinance, stating that trash trucks have picked up trash at the store beside her home as early as 4 a.m.

“I know they generate money for the county, but they are not good neighbors. They are not good neighbors to the neighborhoods and to the citizens that live in the vicinity,” she said.

Maynor also thanked Commissioner Judy Sampson, Robeson County Community Development Director Dixon Ivey and Zoning Technician Meagan Hendren for their efforts to improve areas of local Dollar Generals.

Commissioners also heard from Tim Heath, a member of the Red Springs Juneteenth Committee.

Heath asked for a financial commitment from commissioners for the town of Red Springs’ Juneteenth celebration.

Robeson County Commissioner Chair Wixie Stephens said the board would take his request into consideration.

Carol Richardson also requested a financial commitment from commissioners for the Lumberton Juneteenth Celebration, which will take place from June 16-19.

“We’re just asking you guys for your support,” she said.

Rachel Floyd Nelson told commissioners she is a graduate of Lumberton Senior High School and a former St. Pauls Middle School educator. Nelson shared with commissioners information about a countywide Career Popup Event on May 28 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center.

Also on Monday, commissioners heard a presentation from Active Pure Technology representatives who recommended the use of air purifier machines to combat COVID-19 variants.

Lumberton resident Darlene Medlock, whose daughter suffers long-term effects of COVID-19, said she is willing to seek out grants in the effort to secure the purifiers.

Other matters

Also approved by Robeson County Commissioners was:

— A resolution to advertise a $4,500 bid for surplus real property on Shady Lane in Maxton.

— A resolution to advertise a $8,000 bid for surplus real property at 119 W. Fifth Ave. in Lumberton.

— A resolution to accept a $4,000 bid for real property on Green Street and U.S. 301 in Parkton.

— A resolution to accept a $3,500 bid for real property on Red Hill Road in Maxton.

— An Eligible Project Policy for the Expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds by Robeson County.

— A 2024 Reappraisal Agreement with Tanner Valuation Group that carries a cost of $135,000.

