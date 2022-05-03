American Red Cross seeks volunteers for hurricane season

RALEIGH — As forecasters predict another active Atlantic hurricane season, the American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region is seeking volunteers to respond to a growing number of climate-driven disasters.

This year’s heightened hurricane outlook is part of a years-long trend of more frequent and intense climate disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, severe storms and floods.

Just in 2021, Eastern North Carolina Red Cross volunteers responded to more than 1,400 disasters in the 53 counties served by the region. Volunteers helped more than 4,700 people displaced by home fires and severe weather events. In addition, Red Cross deployed 188 Eastern North Carolina volunteer disaster responders across the country following multiple large-scale disasters, including flooding in western North Carolina, midwest and southern tornadoes, hurricanes Ida and Henri and western wildfires.

“Volunteers are at the heart of our mission, representing 90% of our workforce and responding on a near-constant basis to provide safe shelter, food and comfort after disasters across the country,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina. “As this relentless pace of severe crises continues, we need more volunteers to grow our capacity and help ensure families never face these emergencies alone.”

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to help provide relief and hope to people affected by disasters.

The most-needed positions include:

— Shelter support: Help at a shelter during a large disaster by welcoming and registering residents, serving meals, setting up cots, distributing blankets and personal hygiene kits, and providing information and other assistance to people in need.

— Health services: Use professional skills as a licensed health care provider to deliver hands-on support, including care and education to people staying at a shelter during a large disaster. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, Paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP and APRN.

— · Disaster Action Team: Join a local Disaster Action Team to help families, in the community, affected by frequent home fires and other disasters by providing support, such as food, lodging, comfort and recovery assistance.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs from May 1 through May 7, and the American Red Cross urges everyone to plan now for any possible dangerous storms this year.

With the increasing risk of climate disasters, it’s more important than ever to follow three simple steps to help keep the family safe.

— Build an emergency kit with bottled water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and battery-powered radio. Also include medications, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers and emergency contact information.

— Make an evacuation plan with what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans — and don’t forget your pets.

— Know how to stay informed by finding out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for more safety information, including real-time weather alerts and disaster shelter locations, by searching “American Red Cross” in your app store or visiting redcross.org/apps.