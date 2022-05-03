PEMBROKE — After two years, the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. is preparing to welcome friends from around the nation to the “Dance of the Spring Moon” Powwow.

The powwow celebrates the rich history and culture of American Indian and Indigenous people, according to organizers.

The Lumbee Tribe begins the celebration with a Stick Ball Social at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. The social is open to the public and will continue until after dark. The powwow officially begins on Friday with Grand Entry at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Grand Entry is at noon and 7 p.m., with it beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Something for everyone

The owow offers dancing, a dance contest for men and women and a drum contest. The Lumbee Tribe will offer cultural demonstrations throughout the weekend, and the event will also include a “Women’s Jingle Red Dress Special” to remember the missing and murdered indigenous women.

There will also be a variety of food vendors with various food favorites.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery said the staff and community are excited to welcome back the annual powwow.

“After more than two years of the pandemic, this will truly be a celebration as our Lumbee families are ready to visit with our relatives and community,” Lowery said.

Emcees for the powwow are JD Moore and Social Distance Powwow cofounder and official emcee, Whitney Rencountre II. Rencountre II is Hunkpati Dakota from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and is the associate director of The India University of North America. The popular social media platform Social Distance Powwow has 300,000 members in over 100 countries around the world. Whitney has served as Emcee for the celebrations across the globe including; Black Hills Powwow, United Tribes International Powwow, Shakopee Powwow, Prairie Island Powwow and Lower Brule Powwow.

The Lumbee Powwow head male dancer is Patrick Green and the head female dancer is Millicent Clark. The lineup features host drums Bear Creek (Northern Drum) and Blazing Bear (Southern Drum), who won first place at the Gathering of Nations Powwow.

Bear Creek was established in 1998 at the White Earth Powwow in Minnesota. The name Makwa Ziibiins (Bear Creek) was given to the group by the late Adam Lussier of the Red Lake Nation. The Grammy-nominated group won the World Class Singing Championship at the Gathering of Nations powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the Northern Singing and Hand Drum Singing contests at the Schemitzun Festival in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Admission for the Lumbee Powwow is $10 for adults; $5 for Seniors 55 and up, Military with ID, and youth 18 years and under; $5 for a Sunday only pass, and $20 for a weekend pass. Children under the age of 5 are free.

The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center is located at 638 Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. For more information, , email Taylor Davis at [email protected] or visit www.lumbeetribe.com