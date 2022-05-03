Break-ins in the following areas were reported Friday through Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Seventh Street Road, Lumberton; Buie Philadelphus Road, Red Springs; N.C. 211 West, Lumberton; Udell Road, Lumberton; N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; McGoogan Farm Road, Shannon; U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Troy Drive, Lumberton; and Anna Drive Lumberton.

Thefts in the following areas were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lewis McNeill Road, Red Springs; U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; Norment Road, Lumberton; U.S. 74 West, Pembroke; West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; Pine Street, Shannon; Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; and N.C. 83, Maxton.

An armed robbery that occurred on Brooks Drive in Maxton was reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Assaults involving weapons were reported to have occurred in the following areas Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jackson Street, Rowland; Charlotte Road, Red Springs; U.S. 74, Rowland; McQueen Road, Red Springs; and McKinnon Rollin Road, Lumberton.

A theft at Stock Food Store, located at 1010 E. Second St., was reported on April 15 to the Lumberton Police Department.