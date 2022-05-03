Lumberton Housing Authority COO Steve Harrell, at the podium, speaks Tuesday to Red Springs commissioners during a regular board of commissioners’ meeting.

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here approved Tuesday a contract with an engineering firm for its water and sewer system rehabilitation project.

Commissioners also approved using WithersRavenel as the engineer for the town’s water and sewer system rehabilitation project, which is paid for by $3.1 million from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. The town will apply for an additional $11.9 million in NCDEQ funding.

The contract is for a five-year term, according to David Ashburn, Red Springs’ town manager.

“They can immediately start putting together the engineer design and specs so we can put it out to bid and get the contractors here working,” Ashburn said.

Property gift

Also on Tuesday, commissioners accepted a property gift of four pieces of property in the area of Old Shannon Road.

Ashburn said the town could possibly sell the property.

Housing Choice Voucher Landlord Program

In other business, commissioners heard from Steve Harrell, chief operations officer of Lumberton Housing Authority.

Harrell asked for the town’s partnership in spreading the word about the Housing Choice Voucher Landlord Program.

“Robeson County Housing choice vouchers are administered by the Lumberton Housing Authority and are provided by the federal government’s Housing and Urban Development (HUD),” according to information provided in an LHA flyer.

“The role of the landlord in the HCV program is to lease decent, safe, and sanitary housing to a tenant at a reasonable rent. The housing unit must pass the program’s housing quality standards (HQS) and be maintained up to those standards as long as the owner receives housing assistance payments (HAPS),” the information states.

Harrell said that when Hurricanes Matthew and Florence came, there were a lot of landlords participating in the program. However, the program has seen a steady decline in landlords since that time.

Ashburn said the town can share the information on its website and send information in town residents’ monthly utility bills.

Other matters

Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Patterson asked for a town hall meeting in which residents can come and share concerns with commissioners.

Commissioner Caroline Sumpter also said town workers are placing street lights in the Mill Village area of town. Sumpter said the improvements should add more lighting to the dark streets in the area.

Mayor Edward Henderson also told residents to be patient as the town transitions to its new billing software Tyler Technologies.

“This is for the better,” he said.

Commissioners will hold a budget retreat Friday to discuss the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

“We have some things that we do need to discuss,” he said.

Among items to be discussed is the allocation of funding for next year’s Juneteenth celebration. A request of $3,000 has been made in that effort, the mayor said.

Commissioners emerged from closed session to discuss the town manager’s evaluation.

However, no action was taken. The meeting was recessed to Monday at 6 p.m. so that all commissioners can turn in their evaluations of the town manager’s performance and continue the discussion.

