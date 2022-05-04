LUMBERTON — One man serving a life sentence in Maine pled guilty last week to charges including first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Braxton Chavis Jr.

Tony Cornelious Locklear Sr. pled guilty April 28 to the charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents.

Locklear was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said.

He is currently serving a life sentence in Maine for a robbery that left one person dead. Two others are charged in that case including his daughter Alexis Locklear and Christopher Murray. Murray also was sentenced to life in prison in that case.

Murray and Locklear’s son Tony Cornelious Locklear Jr. are also charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and felony conspiracy in the Chavis case. Their court dates are pending and both men are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center. Locklear Jr. is being held under a $1 million bond for the murder charge.

The elder Locklear did attend the April 28 court date, Scott said. Robeson County Superior Court Judge Greg Bell presided over the courtroom during the sentencing.

His plea is connected with the 2017 death of Chavis, whose body was found in a wooded area off Alma Road in Maxton.

Deputies found the body after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received a call that day from Braxton Dewayne Chavis, who told the 911 dispatcher he believed his father had been kidnapped.

Investigators went to 343 Chav-An Drive, where they uncovered information shortly before midnight that led them to the discovery of Chavis’ body less than a mile from his home.

