Gas prices have risen for the last two weeks, but continue on downward trend since topping out in March.

The average price of gasoline continues to show a slow downward trend since prices locally and around the country topped out in mid-March. Prices moved slightly higher Wednesday around Robeson County, where the average price was $3.95 per gallon and $3.93 per gallon in Lumberton.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen.” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline.

“The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise,” De Haan said. “For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.”

Around the country, the average price of gas was $4.25 per gallon on Wednesday, up from $4.11 the previous week. North Carolina drivers were paying an average of $3.96 per gallon, up from $3.87 per gallon last week.