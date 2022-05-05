Fairmont Public Works Director Ronnie Seals, middle, works Thursday with Public Works staff to hang a banner ahead of the announcement of Atlantic Building Components & Services expansion to Fairmont.

Jimmy Broach, president of Atlantic Building Components & Services, receives a wooden bowl Thursday from Mark Poole, director of Commerce Finance Center as a ceremonial gift from the state. The bowl was presented during the announcement of the company’s expansion to a building in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — Atlantic Building Components & Services announced Thursday that it would bring more than 100 jobs to the Fairmont area.

The company, headquartered in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, is a manufacturer of trusses. Renovations to the building on East White Pond Road, which formerly housed N7, Munsing Wear, and South Robeson Knitting Mills in its history, will begin as soon as next week, company president Jimmy Broach said.

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp called the expansion a “blessing and a very positive step in the growth of Fairmont.”

The company plans to be fully functional by August and will work next week to coordinate hiring efforts, he said. Wages begin at $15 an hour and can exceed $18 an hour.

Broach said “the feel” of the area, its people and the location near Interstate 95 made Fairmont the perfect fit.

He also said he felt like “God called us here.”

”Atlantic Building Components & Services customers include national and large regional home buildings including D.R. Horton, Capitol City Homes, Dan Ryan Homes, and many more,” according to a Robeson County and NC Southeast joint press release.

“The company aims to expand its manufacturing capabilities to support the under supplied national home building customers. The project would add two roof truss manufacturing lines and one floor truss manufacturing line to the company’s manufacturing presence,” the press release states.

Assistant County Manager Shelton Hill beamed with joy Thursday as he attended the event.

Hill told The Robesonian the day was special for him, and he recalls starting a job at the age of 16 in the building which once housed South Robeson Knitting Mills. His wife actually retired from the site, he said.

“I’m excited,” he said of the building’s new use.

Jimmy and his wife Laura were given a warm welcome Thursday as Robeson County Economic Director Channing Jones and Wixie Stephens, chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners presented them with gift baskets to welcome them.

Jimmy also was presented a wooden bowl made from a tree that once stood on the state capital for decades until lightning struck. The bowl was a ceremonial gift from the state presented by Mark Poole, director of Commerce Finance Center, as a “symbol of craftsmanship and excellence to celebrate those qualities in your company.”

Poole said with the expansion, more than $5 million will enter the local economy.

He also said the company’s expansion to the Fairmont site would not have been possible without the “commitment of local leaders.”

State and local leaders were also acknowledged and thanked for their efforts in the project.

“We’ve always relied on terrific partners to win new business and grow jobs, but this project called for an especially long list of allies and advocates,” said Channing Jones, executive director of Robeson County’s Office of Economic Development in the press release.

Among agencies that partnered to make the project possible were Robeson Community College, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Robeson County Committee of 100, NC’s Southeast and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, according to the press release.

Jones also thanked Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP for playing “a critical role in getting this project over the finish line.”

“With the collaborative effort of this team, Atlantic Building Components will receive $ 1,045,000 million in a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) funds to renovate the property to their needs, as well as $136,500 in training dollars through the NC Community College System’s Customized Training Program, and $500,000 is pending for RIA Building Reuse,” the release states.

Poole said in 2021 Robeson County attracted $26.6 million in investment and more than 300 jobs. The state added more than 24,000 new jobs during that time. Gov. Roy Cooper has announced 16,400 new jobs across the state in 2022.

Poole also said the manufacturing sector accounts for 16% of the state’s gross domestic product, accounting for more than $96 billion a year.

“I look forward to many, many successful years of growing this business,” Broach said Thursday.

