The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Robeson County effective Thursday afternoon through Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Friday and Friday night.

No warnings have yet been issued. A NWS warning means severe weather has been observed.

Thunderstorms can bring with them hail, strong winds and flooding in low lying areas.

Residents should prepare by bringing in outdoor furniture or other items that could be damaged by severe weather.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina including Bladen, Columbus, Pender Inland New Hanover, Brunswick counties, as well as the South Carolina counties of Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Horry, Georgetown and Georgetown.

For up-to-the-minute weather information follow the Robesonian’s online Weather site at https://www.robesonian.com/weather.