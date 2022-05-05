LUMBERTON — The founder of a local nonprofit organization is asking for volunteers to help build ramps for disabled children and elderly people in the county.

Randy Lewis, founder of Community Comes First Inc., said the organization has a list of more than 50 ramps that need to be built for children as young as 8 years of age and elderly people as old as 95 years of age. He said the organization started on the list Monday and will continue to build ramps each day until the list is complete.

The ramps are being constructed by volunteers at no charge to applicants.

“We have money to buy all of the materials, we just need some volunteers,” he said.

Zion Hill Baptist Church members could be seen constructing a ramp Tuesday in the effort, Lewis wrote in a social media post to Facebook. The ramp was built at the home of an 85-year-old woman.

The organization has constructed ramps in previous years, but is now overwhelmed with applications for the ramps, Lewis said.

Community Comes First Inc. was formed as a nonprofit in 2019 to aid in recovery efforts following Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

For more information about the projects or how to get involved, contact Lewis at 910-301-0079.

