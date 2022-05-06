SPOTLIGHT: The inscription on marker number I-49 reads, “ASHPOLE CHURCH. Union center of worship, originally 2½ miles N.W. Presbyterians withdrew in 1796 and organized their own church here. 1860 building, 300 yds. W.”

The History: Ashpole Presbyterian Church is a historic Presbyterian church near Rowland, according to the church’s Facebook Page. The church was constructed beginning in 1860.

“The two-level building includes, three bay by five bay, Greek Revival style frame church,” according to the church’s history. “It features an octagonal belfry with a concave cap roof that rests on a tall, square base. At the rear of the church is a modern educational building. Also on the property are the contributing 1 1/2-story manse, a square hip-roofed well house, and two-story barn.”

According to information from The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of North Carolina (NSCDA), the church was constructed on land owned by James Robert Adair, who came to America as Irish settler in 1730. Adair migrated first in Pennsylvania then North Carolina’s Green County. Adair’s history states that he was a “glamorous early settler, writer, explorer and patriot.” He eventually settled and died in Robeson County, according to NSCDA.

Originally, the Ashpole Church building was constructed of logs with “hand-hewn pine timbers held together with pegs and handmade nails,” according to the National Register of Historic Places.

The church took its name from the Ashpole community founded in 1750 by Scottish settlers.

“Some early preachers delivered their services in Gaelic to benefit the non-English speakers in the congregation,” according to information from the NSCDA.

The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: The May 4, 1922 Robesonian included the following Headline and story: Lumberton Joins Baseball League. Lumberton is to have baseball again this year. The Inter-State league, composed of the towns of Lumberton, Maxton, Laurinburg, Raeford, Hamlet and McColl. S.C., was organized yesterday at Laurinburg.

50 Years Ago: The May 4, 1972 Robesonian reported the following: ‘May Queen’ is chosen in Pembroke State Event.’ PEMBROKE — On a beautiful spring day Vickie Ransom, arrayed in a beautiful pink gown, was chosen from 14 contestants as “May Queen”of Pembroke State University here Monday.

25 Years Ago: The May 4, 1997 Robesonian reported the following: Relay Raises $100,000. LUMBERTON — Rain and wind cut short the final hours of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life at Lumberton High School on Saturday. But organizers say mother nature was no match for father time. The charity was able to raise approximately $100,700 — twice this year’s goal — before severe weather brought the event to a halt.

Five Years Ago: The May 6, 2017 Robesonian reported the following: Cooper vetoes livestock legislation. RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Friday limiting certain monetary damages in civil lawsuits filed by neighbors of hog and poultry farm operations if a court determines the stench from animal waste is officially a nuisance.

One Year Ago: The May 8, 20221 Robesonian carried the following: Millions of dollars hanging on deal. LUMBERTON — Robeson County has joined more than 80 governments across the state in the fight against opioids, but hasn’t yet signed an agreement that could bring in millions of dollars into the county to help do so.

