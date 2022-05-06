Gary Price, second from left, a Robeson County assistant district attorney, was among other Robeson County Bar Association members who celebrated Law Day with service to the community through the construction of ramps. There were about four ramps included in the effort.

Local attorney Grady Hunt, second from left, and others work Friday to construct one of four ramps built by lawyers, judges, law enforcement, probation officers and others in the community in celebration of Law Day. Members of Robeson County’s Bar Association typically celebrate the day of service by completing service projects like building ramps.

Courtesy photos | Greg Bell