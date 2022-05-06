LUMBERTON — Six governing boards and the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education are scheduled to meet next week.

Robeson County Board of Commissioners

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will convene Monday at 9 a.m. in the Robeson County Administration Center, located at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The meeting was recessed this past Monday to continue business.

Red Springs commissioners

Red Springs commissioners will convene Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in Town Hall and was recessed this past Tuesday to finish the closed-door session business of evaluating the town manager.

RCC trustee board

Robeson Community College’s board of trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m.

Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Central Office located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton.

The meeting also can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRVQ70w5y8M.

Among items to be discussed are various PSRC student and staff awards, Policy 9010 – Site Selection, Public Comments, 2022-2023 Capital Projects, PSRC-RCC board of trustees appointment, 2022-2023 Title VI Grant, print shop equipment lease– Systel, 2022-2023 Planning Budget, 2021-2022 budget amendments, monthly financial report, certified/classified personnel, student transfers, and legal issues.

Public comments can be made online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSesFnezBErbUqIuDbKF1EnH6Cl7XHLMfGWad6RJmqySaAuV9g/viewform.

Rowland commissioners

The Rowland Board of Commissioners is to meet in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

Lumberton City Council

Lumberton City Council members will convene Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the third floor of City Hall. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Social distancing will be in place. Masks are preferred but not required for attendees.

For more information, call City Hall at 910-671-3800.

St. Pauls commissioners

The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Thursday in the commissioners’ meeting room in Town Hall at 7 p.m. Town Hall is located at 210 W. Blue St.