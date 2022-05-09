LUMBERTON — No damages were reported from storms that passed through the county on Friday, according to the Robeson County Emergency Management director.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Friday afternoon that expired at 7:45 p.m. The warning consisted of a radar-indicated tornado and a threat of hail up to the size of a half-dollar.

No damages have been reported by county residents to Emergency Management, according to Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management director and fire marshal.

The NWS received a report of a funnel cloud near the Robeson County and Dillon County, South Carolina line, according to Steve Pfaff, NWS Warning Coordination meteorologist.

“There were trees reported down in Darlington County, especially near Hartsville,” he said.

Lumberton’s rainfall measured 0.06 inches Friday, Pfaff said.

Some areas of the county “received up to around a half inch, but not that many based on radar estimates,” he added.