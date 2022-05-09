LUMBERTON — The board of trustees for Robeson Community College extended the president’s contract for another year Monday after an evaluation found her job performance thus far to be “satisfactory.”

Board members conducted the evaluation of Melissa Singler, who has now been with the college for going on her third year, during an executive closed session conducted at their regular business meeting. In addition to the extension, Singler was given a $4,000 pay raise.

“Thank you for your confidence in me,” Singler told the trustees Monday. “My grandmother used to tell me ‘You’ll never work a day in your life if you love what you do’ and I love what I do. I really appreciate your support.”

Policy update

Also on Monday, the trustees approved a change to policy 3.3.6-Letters of Appointment and Resignations that mandates staff give a 30-day notice or faculty be required to finish out the semester before resigning from their job position, instead of the standard two weeks’ notice.

“The only recourse is that we can put in their file that they’re not eligible for reappointment. We can’t make them give 30 days or make them finish the semester, but we can put in their file that they didn’t and are not eligible for rehire,”

President Singler does have the authority to waive the decision on a case-by-case basis.

The reason for the amendment was the burden on the student, Singler said.

“It’s particularly frustrating when an instructor leaves in the middle of a course a student has paid for,” Singler said.

Building updates

In other business, Eric Freeman, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education, and Institutional Services at RCC, gave board members updates on several construction projects ongoing throughout the campus including the installation of a new generator on campus.

Freeman said the college has had 10 respondents to the request for quotes sent out for the project. The college will interview three finalists for the project on Wednesday.

RCC was allocated $1.4 million in the state budget to purchase the new generator.

The Law Enforcement construction project is also “on schedule and on budget,” Freeman told the trustees. The project is expected to be complete by January.

Cyber security

Dustin Long, vice president for Information Technology and chief information officer, told the trustees that the college will bring in the National Guard to conduct a check on the college’s cyber security.

“They can give us the best insight,” Long said.

In the past 30 days, the college has had more than 1,400 fishing attacks that have tried to touch the campus. In the last six months, the college has mitigated more than 15,000 threats to the cyber security of the campus.

“Security is the name of the game. This is what keeps me up at night,” Long said.

