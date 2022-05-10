RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here finished Monday a performance evaluation for the town’s manager.

The business was finished during the recessed meeting at 6 p.m.

Commissioners held a closed-door session to complete the evaluation and discuss areas of performance and improvement desired with Town Manager David Ashburn, according to Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson.

The recessed meeting was set during the commissioner board’s regular meeting on May 3, when the mayor said commissioners needed more time to complete the evaluation.

Commissioners emerged Monday from the closed-door session and scheduled a budget meeting for May 9, Henderson said.

