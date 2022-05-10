The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received on Monday and Tuesday reports of thefts in the following areas:

Buie Philadelphus Road, Red Springs; Hidden Valley Lane, Rowland; Iona Church Road, Rowland; Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs; and Henry Berry Road, Rowland.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received Monday reports of assaults involving someone with a weapon that occurred in the following areas:

Rozier Church Road, Lumberton; and Red Hill Road, Maxton.

The Lumberton Police Department received on May 4 reports of vandalism in the following areas:

Lumberton Christian Care Center, East Second Street, Lumberton; and Scrubby’s Car Wash, Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.