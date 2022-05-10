Truly Treasure owner Candace Riddick, left, poses Saturday with daughter Keyonna at the spa’s Rainbow Tea Party which sought to honor mothers ahead of the Mother’s Day holiday and the memory of mothers who had passed away.

The event held Saturday at Truly Treasure was a result of the loss of Doreen Bradley, also known as “Donut.” Bradley, who is the late mother of spa owner Candace Riddick, was given a special place Saturday to be remembered during the event along with other mothers of attendees.

Rose Hammonds, 80, stands Saturday with a balloon bouquet gifted to her during Truly Treasure’s Rainbow Tea Party which sought to honor mothers ahead of the Mother’s Day holiday and the memory of mothers who had passed away. Hammonds was recognized and honored as the oldest mother at the event.

ST. PAULS — There were 40 women in attendance recently at Truly Treasure’s Rainbow Tea Party that sought to honor the memories of mothers who had passed on.

The event at the spa on Saturday honored the memory of attendees’ mothers ahead of the Mother’s Day holiday. The tea party included speakers Evette Ward and Angelica Tisdale, catered food and frames that held the photographs of mothers, according to Candace Riddick, owner of Truly Treasure, which opened in April.

Attendees also planted seeds in flower pots and were given instructions on how to maintain the plants, she said. The event was open to females from the ages of 13 and up.

Ward spoke of the importance of obeying parents and not giving in to peer pressure, Riddick said. Tisdale shared her story of grief and coping with the loss of both of her parents.

The event resulted from the grief of Riddick, who lost her mother Doreen Bradley after a battle with cancer in 2017. Riddick said she and her daughter Keyonna, whom her mother helped raise, struggle with the Mother’s Day holiday each year.

But, sharing stories, grief and support with other women who also experienced the loss of their mothers helped Riddick.

“It was healing for me,” she said.

“We wanted to let everybody know that we are here for each other,” Riddick said.

Women who did not have their mothers during the holiday could surround themselves with other women they could “reach out to,” she said.

“We will be having another one next year for those without mothers,” Riddick added.

Riddick also extended a thank-you to those who donated to the event including Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chair Wixie Stephens and the North Carolina Youth Violence Prevention Center.