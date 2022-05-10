LUMBERTON — Saturday is the last day to vote during the one-stop early voting period for the 2022 statewide primary.

One-stop early voting began April 28 and will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,894 Democratic ballots cast, 420 Republican ballots and 22 nonpartisan ballots in Robeson County during the early voting period, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

There were 1,151 votes cast at the Lumberton polling site, 210 at Pembroke, 359 at Fairmont, 172 at Maxton, 241 in St. Pauls and 186 in Red Springs, as of Tuesday morning, according to Tina Bledsoe, Robeson County Board of Elections director.

Bledsoe said foot traffic by voters at the Pine Street Gym polling site in Lumberton had picked up a little since the start of the early voting period.

“Come out and vote,” she said. “We’re waiting on ya.”

Statewide, there were 141,850 Democratic ballots cast, 139,724 Republican ballots cast and 872 nonpartisan ballots cast as of Tuesday morning, according to NCSBE. There also were 282,481 absentee ballots cast statewide.

In the May 17 primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices.

In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of any party that has a primary. Libertarians do not have any primaries this year.

Polling sites

The Pine Street Gym polling site, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, will operate from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on weekdays from April 28-May 13 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.

The following polling sites will be in operation from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday:

• Fairmont Fire Hall/ Senior Citizen Center, 421 S. Main St. in Fairmont

• Gilbert Patterson Library, 210 N Florence St. in Maxton

• Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine Street in Pembroke

• Red Springs Community Center, 122 Cross St. in Red Springs

• St. Pauls National Guard Armory, 705 N. Old Stage Road in St. Pauls

The Pine Street Gym polling site, located at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, will operate from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on weekdays through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Candidates

ROBESON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 2

Pauline Campbell (incumbent)

ROBESON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 4

Faline Dial, Dem. (incumbent)

Sandy (Billy) Bowen, Dem.

Scott Bell, Rep.

ROBESON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 6

David Edge, Rep. (incumbent)

ROBESON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 8

Lance Herndon, Dem. (incumbent)

Curtis Mabe Sr., Dem.

Tina S. Herring, Rep.

ROBESON COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Jamaica Campbell, Dem.

Shelena Smith, Dem. (incumbent)

ROBESON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2

Brenda S. Fairley-Ferebee (incumbent)

Melissa Ocean

ROBESON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 3

Peggy Wilkins Chavis

Linda Emanuel (incumbent)

ROBESON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 6

Mike Smith (incumbent)

Ray Cox

ROBESON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 8

Tre’ Britt

LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER PRECINCT 2

Melissa Robinson (incumbent)

LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER PRECINCT 3

John Carroll (incumbent)

LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER PRECINCT 5

John Cantey Jr. (incumbent)

Rhandi Cooper

Darryl Genus

LUMBERTON CITY COUNCIL MEMBER PRECINCT 8

Owen Thomas (incumbent)

ST. PAULS COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

John E. Gudauskas, Jr. (incumbent)

ST. PAULS COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Annie Stephens (incumbent)

ST. PAULS COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

Mamie Regans Anderson

Joseph Weindel

ST. PAULS COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4

Donna Powers Patterson (incumbent)

N.C. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 47

Aminah Ghaffar, Dem.

Charles Townsend, Dem.

Jarrod Lowery, Rep.

Mickey Biggs, Rep.

For more information on primary candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, see the State Board’s Judicial Voter Guide: 2022 Primary Election at www.ncsbe.gov/judicial-voter-guide-2022-primary-election.