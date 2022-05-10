Drum and dance contests for men and women were part of this year’s Dance of the Spring Moon Powwow held Saturday and Sunday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center after tornado warnings canceled the first evening of festivities.

After a rocky start caused by inclement weather, the Dance of the Spring Moon Powwow hosted by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina returned over the Mother’s Day weekend after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festivities began on Saturday, after tornado warnings canceled the first day of celebration, and included a series of vendors, and drum and dance competitions. The powwow was held at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

