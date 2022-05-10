Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery, at the podium, speaks Tuesday during a Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting.

Marian McLaurin, a Fairmont High School educator, right, shakes hands with PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson and Mike Smith, PSRC Board of Education chair, Tuesday after she was named the district’s teacher of the year.

LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education members recessed the Tuesday meeting to discuss a site for the Robeson County Career and Technical Education Center at a later date.

Plans in the school district’s grant application include a location on N.C. 711 and one at COMTech.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson made the recommendation for the board to recess the meeting to reconvene May 23 at 5:30 p.m. for the purpose of choosing a site. He also recommended that one of the two sites listed in the application be chosen.

Discussion at a recent meeting between the PSRC Finance and Construction committees included the location at the Interstate 95/Interstate 74 Industrial Park. Committee members agreed to consult Robeson County Commissioners for their opinion in the project before a site was to be chosen.

Williamson has since met with the county’s economic development director concerning the industrial park location and a representative of COMTech pertaining to the possibility of trading land for another parcel at the property. He spoke of inviting both parties to the meeting.

Board member Randy Lawson said he had information for board members to review concerning five possible site locations. He also mentioned possible support by county commissioners for the purchase of land.

“I think we need to consider everything that’s on the table rather than limiting ourselves to two options,” Lawson said.

Board member William Gentry said he’d like to see three more possible locations. Gentry said the process should be taken seriously.

“Whatever decision is made, it will be permanent,” Gentry said.

Board member Linda Emanuel said inflation costs could be hazardous to the project if it is delayed and more discussions take place for longer periods of time.

“We got to narrow it down and move on,” Emanuel said.

“This is a board of education decision, not a board of commissioners decision,” Board member Craig Lowry said.

Public Comments

Board Member Terry Locklear spoke of issues related to public comments.

The virtual public comments form opens to the public about a week ahead of the meeting, according to PSRC officials. Comments can be made online through the form until the form closes at 4:30 p.m. on the Monday before a board meeting. Calls can also be made to PSRC Central Office for requests to be added to the public comments session.

One matter he discussed related to communication with Rodney Hunt, vice-chair of the Indian Education Parent Committee. Locklear said Hunt had called Central Office to request to be heard during the public comments session in the meeting.

Hunt, who was present, told The Robesonian he had been contacted by an assistant superintendent and told to withdraw his public comment and that the situation related to the Title VI grant funding he would speak about had been resolved.

However, Hunt said he was unaware his name would be taken off the list without his consent.

“It’s not right,” Hunt told The Robesonian.

Hunt left after the public comments session concluded without the mention of his name.

Locklear later brought the matter to the board’s attention.

“I’m just trying to figure out what the disconnect is,” he said.

Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability, said he did call Hunt and tell him the situation had been handled. He said Hunt never expressed that he still wanted to speak during the public comments session.

Board member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee said a lot of concerns and comments can be addressed and resolved before they must come to the board.

Fairley-Ferebee said the instance involving Hunt sounded like a “miscommunication.”

Terry Locklear spoke about hearing from people who had called Central Office requesting to be added to the agenda for the public comments session of the meeting. He said some were told they couldn’t talk at the meeting about some topics.

Board attorney Grady Hunt said the wording within public comments guidelines doesn’t give the board much control over what is said during the public comments session of the meeting.

“As long as it’s related to public schools that’s fair game for public comments,” he said.

Policy Committee Chair William Gentry said he was open to reviewing the policy and revising it if needed.

Title VI grant

Board members also heard from Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery concerning Title VI grant funding as it relates to serving American Indian students in charter schools. Lowery told The Robesonian that the school district counted students within Southeastern Academy Charter School, Old Main STREAM Academy and Communities in Schools as it pursued funding.

However, the school district decided without consulting Lowery that it would not uphold the previous consortium agreement. That meant the district did not include those schools in its American Indian Education grant funding request or provide services to American Indian Students in those schools. But, the students within those schools were still counted in the application, he told The Robesonian.

Title VI mandates tribal consultation, which did not take place during a decision involving the pursuit of grant funds, said Lowery, who also serves as an Old Main STREAM Academy board member.

“You are required to consult with the parents and the tribe,” he said.

The school district will not provide services this year, but will next year, Lowery said.

Superintendent Williamson said the district pays $620,000 a year to charter schools, and that he wants all students to be served.

“Charter schools are independent schools,” Williamson said. “They have a right to submit a grant, not be included in our grant.”

Williamson said proper procedure was not followed and he apologized for the misrepresentation to the public. Williamson said the application was made, but he was not aware of some of the contents of the application.

He told The Robesonian moving forward proper procedure will be followed concerning the review of applications. He also said the occurrence involved “some” miscommunication.

Other matters

Board member Dwayne Smith said he has received complaints stating that personnel at Central Office are not answering calls. Smith said he was made aware Monday of a matter that a person has been trying to handle with the district for five weeks.

“If that phone rings, somebody needs to answer it,” Smith said.

“They need to start responding to people,” he said. “If they can’t do their job, I’m pretty sure we can find somebody who would.”

Board member Henry Brewer said he wasn’t making excuses for unreturned calls or communication, but some staff members are in the process of attending conferences and handling business with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

In other business, board members approved:

• 2022-23 capital projects.

• Policy updates for spring 2022.

• 2022-23 planning budget.

• 2021-22 budget amendments.

• Personnel as amended in closed session.

Battle of the Books

Public Schools of Robeson County Battle of the Books Winners in the second and third-grade category were recognized during the meeting including Tanglewood Elementary School, first place; St. Pauls Elementary School, second place; and East Robeson Primary School, third place.

Winners in the grades 4-5 category were Littlefield Middle School, first (second place in the region); Pembroke Elementary, second; and Long Branch Elementary School, third.

Student winners in the grades 6-8 category were Prospect Elementary School, first; South Robeson Intermediate, second; and Pembroke Middle School, third. In addition, winners at the high school level included St. Pauls High School, first (fourth in the region); Fairmont High, second; and Red Springs High, third.

PSRC principal, teacher and beginning teacher of the year

St. Pauls Elementary School Principal Amanda Graham was recognized as the school district’s 2022-23 principal of the year.

Marian McLaurin, a Fairmont High School educator, was named the district’s teacher of the year. St. Pauls Elementary educator Wendys Cruz-Ayala was recognized as the PSRC beginning teacher of the year.

Other recognitions

• Kenneth Clark was recognized as NC UNITY Distinguished Service to Indian Education Award recipient.

• Dylan Hammonds was recognized as NC UNITY Distinguished American Indian Student Award recipient.

• SkillsUSA Winners Jace Caulder, Jada Locklear and Lucas Mertz also were recognized.

• Harvey Godwin, owner of Two Hawk Employment Services, presented a monetary gift of $100 to 48 students who scored highest in WorkKeys. Lumberton Senior and St. Pauls high schools tied with the most high-scoring students in the program. Those two high schools were presented trophies.

