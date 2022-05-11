ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners approved Tuesday a general contractor for the $300,000 train depot renovation project.

Jerry Cummings, based out of Pembroke, was unanimously chosen by commissioners to handle all of the interior renovations after Mayor Robert McDougald and Rowland Clerk David Townsend narrowed down the field of bids to the contractor who was the most economically viable for the town’s budget.

“We met with several different contractors (and) architects about the depot project we’ve got down there. We explained in detail what we would like to have done and keep it within the budget we have,” Townsend said.

The scope of work for the interior includes refinishing floors, adding an office and handicap accessible bathrooms, rewiring, installing a ceiling and HAVAC system and painting the walls.

“We want to keep the museum like it originally was in the 50s and 60s — paint it, clean it and turn that back into a museum for the town,” Townsend said.

Cummings quoted the project to cost $247,807.

Several residents spoke out against the town’s choice for the project, saying someone local should have been chosen for the job.

Mayor McDougald told residents that the town did its “due diligence” in seeking a variety of contractors for the job and there are none in Rowland who can handle a commercial project of this magnitude.

“We need somebody to manage this project as we go forward… I understand having different contractors to work directly but that would be a nightmare for us to manage that thing,” Townsend said.

In addition to the hire the general contractor, the town also voted to hire Roberto Basurto to handle the exterior renovations that include, pressure washing the building, painting all 26 windows and the roof and replacing the doors and rotted wood. The cost is $14,750.

The North Carolina General Assembly approved in the state budget $300,000 to restore the train depot, a well-known landmark on Main Street. Since then, the town has established a Depot Renovation Committee to advise commissioners on how to use the funds.

In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution accepted a bid, and authorized the sale of a real property located at 511 s. Martin Luther King Jr. St. Robert Smith Jr. offered $7,000 for the property through an upset bid process.

The town obtained ownership of the property in 2010.

Commissioners also gave the town the go-ahead to purchase a new dump truck from B&B Auction for $12,500.

“We’ve been unsuccessful in delivering even a load of dirt because we don’t have a dump truck. The dump truck we have is just worn out… fortunately Commissioner (Paul) Hunt was able to find a really good dump truck. It’s an older model but it works,” McDougald said.

Commissioner Jean Love said the town can now be held accountable to fix the potholes in the road with the addition of the truck adding the capability of transferring blacktop.

“That’s another good thing. You can put that on us,” Love said.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners announced the intention to reestablish a Beautification Committee that will be tasked with awarding residents with the most beautiful yard each month. Residents interested in joining the board should contact staff at Town Hall.

