Maria Carthen, left, was among about six people protesting Wednesday outside the Robeson County Department of Social Services. Carthen has two children in foster care and is seeking custody.

Harley McNeill, right, stands with others Wednesday with others during a protest at the Robeson County Department of Social Services department.

LUMBERTON — Six people raised their voices in unity Wednesday outside of the Robeson County Department of Social Services demanding the return of their children to their care.

James and Maria Carthen said they have two children who are in the foster care system.

Maria Carthen alleges the Department of Social Services took their son in March 2021 without a court order. He now resides with a family in Shannon.

State law allows DSS workers or law enforcement officers to take children into temporary custody until a court order is made.

“Temporary custody means the taking of physical custody and providing personal care and supervision until a court order for nonsecure custody can be obtained,” according to G.S. Article 5 7B-500 of state law.

Their daughter was moved to Kentucky last June, and the couple told The Robesonian they were unaware of the process to move her.

“We couldn’t contest it,” Maria said.

Maria provided documentation to The Robesonian that included statements reported by a social worker about her health and relationship. The statements were attributed to Nanette Strang, a therapist at Integrity Wellness Center. However, Strang’s name was misspelled on the documentation and Strang produced a letter denying the making of those statements.

Strang was not providing therapy to Maria at that time, according to the letter.

Others also shared their stories with The Robesonian, stating they had completed the classes and processes as required, but still their children reside with foster parents.

The group, which James Carthen calls “Operation Reunification” is planning a lawsuit, he said.

The Wednesday protest is the second event held by the group this week. James Carthen and others assembled on Monday in the DSS parking lot calling for change.

“We may be small in number now, but we will grow,” he said. “We will continue to come back until this stops.”

The group plans to protest once more at the DSS next week. James Carthen said the group also plans to hold events in surrounding communities like Red Springs to gain support.

He told The Robesonian the efforts to help other people win their cases will not stop even after justice in his case is served. He said the plan is to offer support, and hold more events and fundraisers to help other people. James Carthen also said he plans to combine his story and the stories of others into a book to be published.

The Robesonian has reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and to the Robeson County Department of Social Services for a response. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.