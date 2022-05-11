LUMBERTON — Plans for two summer celebrations in the City of Lumberton were discussed during City Council’s regular monthly meeting Wednesday at City Hall, with Council voting to proceed with the city’s Family Fourth Celebration and hearing a presentation on the planned Juneteenth celebration.

The go-ahead for the city’s Recreation Department to move forward with the Family Fourth Celebration on the Fourth of July comes as the event, which has been cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will cost about 30% more to put on than in 2019.

“As you can imagine the costs have increased somewhat since the last time we did this event in 2019,” Tim Taylor, the city’s recreation director, told Council. “We wanted to make Council aware of the cost increase and ask for direction how to proceed.”

The city budgeted $28,227.25 for the event in 2019; the estimated cost for 2022 — with each of the same line items such as fireworks, a parachute team and inflatables, among other activities, still in place — is $36,765.

“Costs are extremely high for everything now, but if we could find a way to do it, I think the people really do enjoy it,” Councilman Leroy Rising said during the discussion.

Councilman Chris Howard asked Taylor if his department was taking the recent increase locally in COVID-19 cases into consideration when planning the event.

“What we are missing here is an understanding of the upswing of COVID; have you taken that under consideration?” Howard said. “Because we are in a very high increase that this moment, from the celebrations that are going on, spring break, etc. How do you feel about the city and this particular event, for health reasons?”

When Taylor said he wasn’t concerned, Howard asked if he had contacted the Robeson County Health Department; Taylor said his department is in contact with the Health Department regarding every event they do, and the Health Department “indicates that they feel like we can move forward with this.”

The measure ultimately passed 5-1, with two council members absent; Howard cast the lone no vote, stating once again that he had health concerns about the holding the event.

“I’d like to make a motion that we do proceed,” Rising said, “because the citizens of Lumberton always ask about it and they want it, so let’s give back if we can.”

Council also heard a presentation about plans for the Juneteenth celebration which will be held in the city from June 16-19. Carol T. Richardson, a member of “several organizations partnering for the all-inclusive Juneteenth celebration,” gave the presentation.

Among the events scheduled are a community meet-and-greet on Thursday, June 16; a Family Fun Day at Sandy Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, June 18; and a senior community brunch to be held in the plaza downtown on Sunday, June 19, to be followed by a gospel music festival.

More events are planned, but are yet to be finalized, Richardson said. A Lumberton Juneteenth souvenir book will be available at each of the events, she said.

In other news, Council approved a utility relocation agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the water and sewer utility conflicts that are part of the I-95 widening project.

This is separate from the major design build project from miles 13 to 22, Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said, but is associated with water and sewer infrastructure in the northern part of the widening project area, around exit 22 northbound.

The DOT will pay for 80% of the cost, while the city will be responsible for the remaining 20% and design fees. The estimated cost to the city will be $277,000 for construction and $15,000 for preliminary design work, to be paid for from the capital reserve fund.

“There is a bright spot in this,” Armstrong said. “Some of this infrastructure is obsolete, in that it’s no longer allowed to be used in DOT right of ways. So it’s aging infrastructure, and in this case we’re getting a large part of the infrastructure replaced at, really, a good deal.”

“I know it’s going to be costly for us to do the things we have to do for the DOT, but we’re going to be the benefactors in the end,” Rising said.

An update was also given on another major project in the city, the Tanglewood Drainage Project, as an amendment was made on the city’s engineering project with The Wooten Company.

The city opted to place a full-time inspector on the project during the installation of large-diameter pipe, within the deep excavations being made from Lumber River discharge to the 23rd Street area; this inspector could handle any unexpected problems encountered at the location, while also overseeing pipe installation on 27th Street during the same period as the Carthage Road portion of the project.

As the construction moves into other areas in Tanglewood, the city anticipates to be able to return to part-time inspections, which is what was originally planned.

The additional cost for the full-time inspection service was $90,000, to be paid for from N.C. Golden Leaf Foundation grant funds that were previously awarded to the project.

In other business, Council:

— Scheduled a budget workshop for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The budget hearing is tentatively set for June’s regular meeting on Wednesday, June 8.

— Approved a Special Use Permit by the city for a pocket park at 306 North Elm Street, with the condition that no new buildings be constructed at the site.

— Ratified a contract amendment to the city’s software agreement with Tyler Technologies which will add the billing of ABC licenses.

— Approved the demolition of five unsafe structures, all of which were determined to be unsafe before the owners were notified of an order to demolish, and the time to comply has expired. These structures are located on MLK Drive, Hay Street, East Fifth Street, Watauga Street and Front Street.

— Approved a pump replacement at the Kenny Biggs Lift Station; two new pumps will be purchased at a cost of $105,963.20 from Xylen Water Solutions USA.

— Approved a contract with Withers and Ravenel to complete an emergency response plan as part of Public Works’ risk assessment, at a cost of $10,000.

— Approved a reconstruction bid of $144,000 from Nash Locklear Construction Co. or a house on Swann Drive as part of the Housing Mitigation Grant Program.

— Approved for the city to investigate and a public hearing be set for a request by Lamar Advertising to allow digital electronic changeable copy off-premise signs and outdoor advertising displays. The city ordinance currently does not allow such signs.

— Approved the capital equipment purchase for a utility cap tractor and rotary cutter at a cost of $50,531.69 from Southeastern Farm Equipment, which was the lowest bidder.

— Approved the grant project ordinance for the city’s American Rescue Plan funds. Since the city received less than $10 million, all the money can be spent in the revenue replacement category; the city plans to spend the funds on law enforcement salaries.

— Designated the following in Community Revitalization Funds: $1,500 for a Community Day in Precinct 7, to be held June 4; $850 for the Southern Carolina Housing Inaugural Golf Tournament; $725 for Rosa Miray’s trip to New York City for the Honors Music Series; $500 for a Community Day in Precinct 4; $420 for the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, with each member and the mayor giving $60, pending the two absent Council members;

— Appointed James M. Bass to the Robeson County Public Library Board of Trustees.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]