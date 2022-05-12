LUMBERTON — The Robesonian can confirm that longtime Lumberton businessman and Rotarian Richard “Dick” Taylor has died at the age of 94.

He passed away Wednesday, The Robesonian learned.

Taylor is well-known for being a longtime fixture in the Downtown Lumberton community, having owned and operated Taylor Insurance Agency Inc. for more than seven decades. He was most recently honored with the Order of the Guardian Award for the accomplishment on April 29.

He joined the Lumberton Rotary Club in April of 1954, making him the oldest active member, although health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to take a break from meetings.

Taylor is the brains behind the annual Labor Day Yard Sale, the largest yard sale in Lumberton, bringing in thousands to the Lumberton Downtown Plaza each year.

In his last years, Taylor has worked closely with the Lumberton Main Street Committee and Rediscover Downtown Lumberton, which shares the goal of revitalizing the downtown Lumberton area. With his help, Taylor assisted in renovating several dilapidated buildings and most recently donated land to the City of Lumberton to install a pocket park.

Over the years, Taylor has also served on several boards for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He also has served on the Lumberton City Council, and as president of the Downtown Lumberton Association. Taylor also was elected president of the Lumberton Board of Realtors.

In addition to his business and service to the community are his athletic accomplishments. The track at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is named after Taylor and his wife, Lenore, to honor their contributions to the university’s athletic department. Taylor has been a longtime champion in the Senior Games in several events on the local, state and national levels. The indoor track at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill is named in honor of Taylor, who had the honor of running the first lap on the new track.