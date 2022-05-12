Goldie95 is up for adoption

LUMBERTON — A small dog wandering the median of Interstate 95 for weeks has been rescued and given the name Goldie95, according to Robeson County Animal Shelter Director Jason Allison.

Goldie95, a small, timid, brown hound mix, was rescued by Allison and a Lumberton resident Thursday afternoon.

“She was not leaving until that dog was rescued,” he said.

Allison told The Robesonian he had received calls about Goldie95 two weeks ago. He said the little brown dog could be seen running back and forth in the median between exits 25-30. And she was “very fast.”

Allison previously tried to rescue her with the help of a state trooper but was unsuccessful. He also said the tall grass in the area made the rescue more challenging.

Allison received three calls about Goldie95 on Thursday stating that she was still in the area. He received assistance in the rescue effort from a Lumberton resident just after 1 p.m.

“I saw the passerby in her vehicle and I saw the dog laying down,” Allison said.

So, he put his reflective vest on and responded to the scene.

“Thank you to the passerby, thank you to all those concerned,” he said.

Goldie95 has been taken to the Robeson County Animal Shelter where she received a bath and a meal. She is available for adoption.

“She will not be euthanized,” he said.

The dog will remain at the shelter until she is adopted, Allison said.

Adoption hours at the shelter are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. Shelter attendants can be reached by phone at 910-865-2200.

