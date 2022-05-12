In front of Old Main on the University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus stands a statue of Hamilton McMillan, greeting all who wander by.

Those who stop and greet the stylized mustachioed man may stop for a moment to read the plaque placed on the granite stone on which he stands.

“Honorable Hamilton McMillan, 1837-1915, State Legislator, Educato, and Historian. Sponsored legislation in 1886 establishing public schools for Indians of Robeson County. In 1887 he introduced legislation to establish Croatan Normal School 0151 now Pembroke State University. Erected March 8, 1887.”

Described as “a full-blooded Scotchman,” McMillan was born to parents William and Annn Peterson McMillan near Fayetteville.

Much of McMillan’s public life is centered on education, having graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1857. His earliest formal education came in his younger years under the tutelage of Reverend George Benton. In his mid-teens he attended Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, according to the Dictionary of North Carolina Biography.

McMillan moved to Red Springs after his graduation in 1857, teaching school until the age of 23 when he enlisted in the North Carolina Infantry in April 1861, a month before North Carolina seceded at the start of the Civil War.

Following his service in the war, McMillan continued teaching and in 1868 also obtained a license to practice law, according to NCPedia. During this time he also gained an interest in researching the Indians of Robeson County.

After a successful run for the North Carolina Legislature, McMillan continued his support of Robeson County’s Indian population, sponsoring legislation to recognize the “Croatan Indians.” His legislation also created a school system for the population. During his second term he sponsored legislation that created the Indian Normal School in Pembroke.

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: The May 4, 1922 Robesonian included the following: “No Changes Made in Town’s Employes. No change in the employees of the town was made by the new administration which had its first meeting Tuesday evening. All old employees were re-employed, several of them at increased salaries.”

50 Years Ago: The May 4, 1972 Robesonian reported the following: ‘May Queen’ is chosen in Pembroke State Event.’ PEMBROKE — On a beautiful spring day Vickie Ransom, arrayed in a beautiful pink gown, was chosen from 14 contestants as “May Queen”of Pembroke State University here Monday.

25 Years Ago: The May 4, 1997 Robesonian carried the following story: “Pembroke native to assist CIS. Gene Locklear, a native of Pembroke, has blazed a trail of success. He played professional baseball for 10 years and is now an accomplished artist with a painting that hangs in the White House. But Locklear wishes a program such as the Community in Schools program had been in the county schools in the 1960s.

5 Years Ago: The May 14, 2017 Robesonian reported, “Need grows for furniture as folks return to homes. LUMBERTON — James Stewart is a living symbol of the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew and the ongoing efforts of so many Robeson County residents to reclaim the lives they had before the epic event of Oct. 8 and the days that followed.”

1 Year Ago: The May 14, 2020, Robesonian reported the following: “Senator: Let barbershops reopen. One of North Carolina’s most powerful Republican elected officials [Senate leader Phil Berger] has called on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to give county governments the ability to reopen barbershops and hair salons now.

