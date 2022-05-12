More than 300 Robeson Community College students graduated Wednesday during two separate commencement ceremonies held at the college.

More than 300 Robeson Community College students graduated Wednesday during two separate commencement ceremonies held at the college.

LUMBERTON – “What a beautiful day the Lord hath made.”

Those were the words spoken Wednesday by Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler as she welcomed students and guests during RCC’s 2022 outdoor commencement exercises held on Wednesday.

The weather was picture perfect and made for a beautiful day to celebrate the success, hard work, and determination of the Class of 2022. The college hosted two ceremonies to accommodate the large graduating class on the center lawn of campus.

“It is truly a blessed day. Graduates I know you are excited, relieved, elated, maybe a little nervous because today marks both a beginning and an end,” said Singler.

“It’s the ending that follows the beginning that is the challenge. Your success going forward will be based on what you build upon from today,” she said.

Singler asked the graduates to use their gifts and talents to make positive change.

“Today you will receive your credential from a proud institution dedicated to inquiry, results, and excellence. You are well prepared for the next part of your journey,” she said.

“Congratulations graduates, and may all of you succeed on the journey ahead,” Singler said.

Danny Stedman, RCC Board of Trustees member and executive director of Communities in Schools of Robeson County, gave the invocation and prayed for the students as they transitioned into official graduates.

“We are so glad that you chose Robeson Community College … We take immense pride in your accomplishments,” Stedman said.

“You are now ready for the next phase of your life, whether that is continuing your education, entering the workforce or whatever dreams and goals you have,” he said. “Your commitment to education and your completion of your respective program of study has equipped you to travel the road that is ahead of you. In today’s uncertain world, my prayer is that you would allow God to guide your steps remembering that with Him all things are possible.”

The Honorable Diane Surgeon, a Robeson County District Court Judge, served as the speaker of the ceremony and gave charge to the students to persevere, to get involved, to use their voice and skills to stand up and make a difference.

“RCC 2022 graduates, you are now well equipped to stand up and speak out, you can use your voice and your skills in your chosen career paths to help address the many challenges facing our communities. RCC 2022 graduates, there are hundreds of you. Just think if each one of you chose to make an impactful inspiration, it could change the lives of hundreds of people. The question now is will you? Will you make an impactful inspiration?” said Surgeon.

“You can inspire and impact people in whatever direction, career path, or industry you choose. Whatever you decide is entirely up to you, but I urge you, I challenge you to make an impactful inspiration because your family needs you to do that, our community, our children need you make an impactful inspiration because the needs in our communities are so great,” she said.

Surgeon also encouraged students to be smart about their money, to think about to whom they loan money and to save for a rainy day. She also encouraged them to make SMART goals – goals that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-Bound.

“I urge you to find something you love to do, something that you are passionate about, and then make SMART goals to achieve your dreams. If you are passionate about something, you will invest in it,” she said.

As Surgeon ended her charge to the graduates, she said, “RCC 2022 graduates, I am so happy for each of you and I am so proud of you, and I am trusting that you too will make a difference in our county. Congratulations to you all.”

Within the RCC Class of 2022, 377 students became official graduates. Of the 377, 186 earned an associate of applied science, 44 were candidates for the associate of arts, 30 received the associate in science degree, four candidates received an associate of generation education, 48 were awarded diplomas, and 65 students completed the requirements through the Career and College Readiness for a high school diploma.

Photos from the 2022 ceremony can be found online at https://www.robeson.edu/2022-commencement-photos/.

Cheryl Hemric is Robeson Community College’s Public Information officer. She can be reached at [email protected]