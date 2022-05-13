LUMBERTON — A 48-year-old Red Springs man was charged Thursday with multiple drug offenses after the search of a home yielded firearms and drugs.

James T Baker was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/daycare, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Baker was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond.

The charges come after the Thursday search of a home on the 100 block of Brooklyn Street near Red Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators, SWAT Team operators and Community Impact Team deputies executed the search warrant at the home.

“During the course of the investigation and search a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, U.S. Currency and firearms were located and seized,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about the case or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email [email protected]